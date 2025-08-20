Wednesday 20 August 2025

2025 Junior Pan American Games

Asuncion, Paraguay



Women



19 Aug 2025 09:30 GUY v PAR (7/8 Place) 0 - 4

19 Aug 2025 11:45 CAN v MEX (5/6Place) 0 - 0

19 Aug 2025 17:30 CHI v URU (Bronce Medal) 0 - 0 (3 - 2 SO)

19 Aug 2025 19:45 ARG v USA (Final) 3 - 0



Pool standings



Junior USWNT Claims JPAG Silver







ASUNCIÓN, Paraguay – Despite their best defensive efforts, the No. 6 Junior U.S. Women’s National Team fell 3-0 to higher-ranked No. 2 Argentina in the 2025 Junior Pan American Games (JPAG) final and are heading home with a silver finish.







Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 – Match Schedule Announced Rajgir, Bihar







This prestigious continental championship will not only crown the best team in Asia but also the winners of Hero Asia Cup 2025 will qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium –Netherlands 2026.







Asian Hockey Federation Announces Updated Schedule for Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China







Hangzhou, China – 5 to 14 September – The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) is delighted to announce the updated schedule for the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, which will be hosted in Hangzhou, China. The tournament will bring together eight of Asia’s top women’s hockey teams, competing for continental supremacy and qualification on the international stage.







AHF announces schedule for India-hosted Hockey Asia Cup 2025



PHF has not yet issued an official statement regarding the withdrawal







The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) has officially unveiled the match schedule for the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025, which will take place from August 29 to September 7 in Bihar, India.







Asia Cup Hockey 2025: Bangladesh, Kazakhstan replace Pakistan, Oman



Host India has drawn China, Japan and Kazakhstan in Pool A, while Pool B comprises Malaysia, Korea, Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh.





Bangladesh and Kazakhstan have replaced Pakistan and Oman for the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament to be held in Rajgir, Bihar, from August 29, as per the schedule released on Tuesday.







"Security in India is much better than in Pakistan": Hockey official on PAK, Oman pulling out of Asia Cup hockey





Pakistan and Oman have withdrawn from the upcoming Hockey Asia Cup 2025, citing security concerns. The tournament, scheduled from August 29 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar, has sparked reactions from Indian hockey officials who have dismissed these security worries. The winner of this prestigious continental championship will secure a spot in the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup







Hockey India announces 18-member India Team for Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025



Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the team in the continental tournament







New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the 18-member Indian Men’s Hockey squad for the upcoming Hero Men’s Asia Cup, scheduled to be held at the recently developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar from 29th August to 7th September 2025.







Tenaga's Thunderbolts sweep the board to reach MJHL semis



SSTMI Thunderbolts (in red) in action against Negri Sembilan in Tuesday’s MJHL quarter-final match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC FROM HOKITA



KUALA LUMPUR: As expected, all four Thunderbolts teams sponsored by Tenaga powered into the semi-finals of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) on Tuesday.







St Joseph's inch closer to retaining hockey gong



By Elizabeth Mburugu





Mary Adhiambo of St Joseph's Girls Kitale (left) in action against Ng'iya Girls on August 14,2025 at Mukumu Boys. [Washington Onyango, Standard]



Reigning champions St Joseph’s Girls High School Kitale yesterday edged out compatriots Friends School Tigoi 3-2 to close in on their second East Africa trophy.







Beach Hockey: Expanding Horizons in the Hockey Family







Since being officially recognised by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in October 2023, World Beach Hockey has quickly grown into a dynamic part of the global hockey ecosystem. In less than two years, sixty countries have registered with World Beach Hockey, with an ambitious target of 100 by 2026.



