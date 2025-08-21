Thursday 21 August 2025

Hockey India Announces India Squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, China



Salima Tete has been named Captain of the team







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday announced the 20-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from 5th to 14th September 2025.







Savita Punia missing from Indian squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2025



Salima Tete will lead the 20-member team.





With Savita Punia missing, the onus will be on Salima Tete to galvanise the squad with a World Cup spot up for grabs. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Coach says Speedy Tigers are only 80 per cent fit for Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh during Wednesday’s press conference at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. PIC BY SHAHRIL BADRI



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia may be the continent's No. 2 ranked hockey team, but the Speedy Tigers head into the Asia Cup only "80 per cent fit".







PHF asks FIH to extend deadline for confirming Pro League participation



Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Fede­ration (PHF) has requested the Inter­national Hockey Federation (FIH) to grant a second extension for allowing Pakis­tan to confirm its participation in the Pro League as the matter of funds provision for the said league between the PHF and the government is yet to be decided.







India bid to host Commonwealth Games 2030 formally approved





The Kalinga Stadium has hosted World Cups



The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has approved the country’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, which will help hockey’s bid to regain programme status should India be given the green light.







Quarter-Finals Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025







Jalandhar, 18th August 2025: The Quarter-Finals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship saw Hockey Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Punjab seal their spots for the Semi-Finals in Jalandhar, Punjab.







From Slovakia to Spain: Youth Leaders Festival Showcases the Future of European Hockey







The EuroHockey Institute Youth Leadership Festival brought together some of our sport’s brightest sparks aged 18-30 from all across Europe to share, learn and showcase new ideas in Mönchengladbach.







Pakistani talent Adeel Afzal carries hockey dreams to Germany







From the narrow lanes of Bhagiyana Kallan near Kasur to the grand arenas of Germany, 17-year-old Adeel Afzal has scripted a story of grit and glory.



