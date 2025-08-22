Friday 22 August 2025

India vs Australia 2025 hockey: Harmanpreet Singh and Co. lose friendly series 3-1



The four IND vs AUS hockey matches, vital preparatory games for India’s upcoming Asia Cup campaign, were held at the Perth Hockey Stadium.





Picture by Hangzhou2022.cn



The Indian men's hockey team lost the four-match friendly series against Australia, which ran from August 15 to 21, by a 3-1 margin. All the matches were played at the Perth Hockey Stadium.







Sports critic slams national hockey coach Sarjit



By Aftar Singh





National hockey coach Sarjit Singh.



KUALA LUMPUR: National hockey coach Sarjit Singh's revelation about the state of his team has left many people shocked.







Uraj, Amit & Manpreet to play their third Asia Cup at Ragjir



K ARUMUGAM







Rising goalkeeper Suraj Karkera, veterans former captains Amit Rohidas and Manpreet Singh will be playing their third Asia Cup at Rajgir, India, next week. Of the three, Amit and Manpreet were not part of the last Asia Cup, as India chose to send second string with recalled Birendra Lakra as captain.







Semi-Final Results: 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025







Jalandhar: Hockey Haryana and Hockey Association of Odisha emerged victorious at the Semi-Finals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025 in Jalandhar, Punjab setting up a thrilling clash for the final. Meanwhile, host Hockey Punjab will face Uttar Pradesh Hockey in the clash for the third place.







South African action-packed hockey tourney is a must-see



The coming weekend sees some of the country's top hockey-playing schools participating in the annual Kearsney Hockey Fives Tournament.





Hockey players getting ready for the Kearsney Hockey 5s.



SOME of the country’s top hockey-playing schools will be in the Upper Highway for the annual Kearsney Hockey Fives Tournament at Kearsney College from Friday to Sunday (August 22-24).



