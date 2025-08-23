Saturday 23 August 2025

Malaysia first team to arrive for Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025



Captain Marhan Jalil expressed the team's excitement to arrive in Rajgir and calls hosts India as 'tough to beat'







Rajgir: Malaysia arrived in Ragjir, Bihar on Saturday morning for the prestigious Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. Malaysia were the finalists in the previous edition held in Jakarta where they lost the title match to Korea 1-2 but this time, the Captain expressed that the team is here to win.







Legendary Pakistan drag flicker Sohail Abbas will not travel to India with Malaysian team



Abbas, who is currently the assistant coach of the Malaysian men’s team, holds the world record on artificial turf with 348 goals in 311 matches.





FILE PHOTO - Pakistan’s Sohail Abbas, who has played 311 international matches for Pakistan and scored a record 21 hat-tricks | Photo Credit: VINO JOHN/ The Hindu



Pakistan’s legendary drag flicker Sohail Abbas, who is Malaysia’s assistant coach, has decided against travelling with the hockey team for Asia Cup in India but insisted that his decision is unrelated to the Pakistani team’s absence from the tournament.







Beyond bronze and glory: Why Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh refuses to slow down



Manpreet Singh on competing with youngsters, drawing inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo, and India’s preparations for the Asia Cup and 2026 Hockey World Cup.



Saikat Chakraborty





Historic feat: Manpreet Singh was the captain of the Indian team that broke a 41-year-old Olympic medal drought in Tokyo by bagging the bronze. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR



For nearly 15 years since his debut in 2011, Manpreet Singh has seen the mental battles athletes face — the creeping insecurities, the denial of fading abilities, and the whispers about relevance. “I want to give my 100 per cent every time I go on the ground; I don’t want anyone to think that I am taking it easy,” the 33-year-old former Indian captain tells Sportstar.







Pahang Thunderbolts hope to finally break title drought in MJHL final



By Aftar Singh





Pahang Thunderbolts celebrating after beating SSTMI Thunderbolts to reach the MJHL overall final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Thursday. Pic from Pahang Thunderbolts.



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang Thunderbolts hope to end their title drought by winning the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) overall title after failing to do so in their last five finals (2017, 2018, 2019, 2022 and 2023).



