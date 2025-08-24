Sunday 24 August 2025

Japan Hockey Team touchdown in Bihar for Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025



Japan will aim for their maiden podium finish in the tournament's history







Rajgir: The Japan Men’s Hockey Team arrived in Bihar late on Saturday night ahead of the prestigious Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025. Despite being a consistent contender, Japan has finished fourth on five occasions in the tournament’s history but is yet to claim a podium finish. This time, they will be determined to break the jinx and secure a top-three spot.







Malaysia will struggle at Asia Cup, says ex-India hockey captain



By Aftar Singh





Former India captain and coach V. Baskaran. Pic from K. Baskaran



KUALA LUMPUR: Former India captain and coach V. Baskaran has cast doubt on Malaysia's chances at the Asia Cup, warning the Speedy Tigers will struggle when the tournament begins in Bihar from Sept 29-Oct 7.







India will be a tough team to beat: Malaysia hockey captain Marhan Jalil ahead of Asia Cup



The captain also pointed out that defending champions Korea remain a serious threat.





Photo: IANS



Determined to go one step further after finishing runners-up to South Korea in the previous edition of the Asia Cup in Jakarta, the Malaysian hockey team arrived in Patna on Saturday for the upcoming edition, scheduled in Rajgir. Skipper Marhan Jalil made it clear that the team’s ambition is to go the distance, but cautioned his team against the home side.







Asia Cup trophy displayed in Chandigarh





MP Malvinder Singh Kang and actor Jimmy Shergill with the Asia Cup trophy in Chandigarh on Saturday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar



Hockey Chandigarh hosted the tour of the 2025 Asia Cup trophy in the city today. MP Malvinder Singh Kang and actor Jimmy Shergill attended the event. As many as eight teams will be in action during the Asia Cup in Rajgir (Bihar) from August 29 to September 7.







Spotted by Dhanraj Pillay, India women team’s goalkeeper Bansari Solanki puts Gujarat on hockey map



Bansari Solanki, 24, from Surat has been selected for next month's Asia Cup in Hangzhou.



by Mihir Vasavda





Bansari Solanki (2nd from right) with other goalkeepers and Dutchman Dennis van de Pol, the goalkeeping coach. (Special Arrangement)Bansari Solanki (2nd from right) with other goalkeepers and Dutchman Dennis van de Pol, the goalkeeping coach. (Special Arrangement)



The two Ds synonymous with Surat — dhandho (business) and diamond — never interested Bansari Solanki. Growing up, she wanted to be an engineer like her father. “Aeronautics,” she smiles.







Hockey Haryana clinch 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025 title







Jalandhar:Hockey Haryanaemerged as champions of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2025 as they defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 3-2 in Jalandhar, Punjab. Hockey Punjab won their 3rd/4th Place match against Uttar Pradesh Hockey 4-3 in shootout after a 3-3 draw over the four quarters to clinch the bronze medal.



