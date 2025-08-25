Monday 25 August 2025

Starting from 29 August, Rajgir, India will play host to the men’s Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 - Asia’s premier hockey men’s tournament running from 29 August to 7 September - with the champions punching their ticket to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.







Defending Champions Korea arrive in Bihar for Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025



Korea is the most decorated nation in the competition, having won the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup title five times







Rajgir: The Korea Men’s Hockey Team touched down in Bihar on Sunday night ahead of the prestigious Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, which is scheduled to be played from 29th August to 7th September. Led by captain Jongsuk Bae, the defending champions will be aiming to retain their crown in this edition of the tournament.







Primary target is to secure 2026 WC qualification: Japan skipper Fujishima ahead of Men’s Hockey Asia Cup



(credit: Hockey India)



As Japan men’s hockey team arrived in Bihar ahead of the Asia Cup Rajgir, aiming for their maiden podium finish in the tournament’s history, skipper Raiki Fujishima said the team’s main focus is to secure FIH 2026 World Cup qualification by winning the continental event.







When India hosted the Men’s Asia Cup twice in the past



K ARUMUGAM







Forthcoming Asia Cup in Rajgir is third time the hockey crazy country will play host to the continent’s premier championship. When it came to Delhi 36 years ago, India was expected to romp home success, but the then giants Pakistan had different ideas. Pargat Singh led young Indian team cracked under the crowd pressure to go down 0-2. As things would turn out, it was the only occasion both would play in India in the realm of Asia Cup. Once Pakistan was in the other pool in Chennai and then now it has decided to skip the Rajgir number.







Another heartbreak for Pahang Thunderbolts



By Aftar Singh





BJSS Thunderbolts posing with their MJHL overall title trophy. - Pic courtesy: MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang Thunderbolts failed in their sixth attempt to win the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) overall title as they lost 3-0 to Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts in the final at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.







M.M. Somaya remembers his friend Vece Paes, the ‘Good Doc’ of Indian sports



Indian sport lost a precious gem with the passing of Dr. Vece Paes.



M. M. Somaya





Dr Vece Paes, a member of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games bronze-winning Indian men’s hockey team and father of legendary tennis player Leander Paes, died in Kolkata. He was 80 years old. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives



My first meeting with Doc was in 1981, on the eve of the Calcutta (now Kolkata) match during the India-Pakistan Test series. He had come over to our team hotel with his little son to wish us the best. In the middle of our banter and conversation, Doc realised he had to visit some of his patients.



