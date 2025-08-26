Tuesday 26 August 2025

Men's hockey team off to India





The Bangladesh national men's hockey team. Photo : BSS



DHAKA, August 26, 2025 (BSS) - The Bangladesh national men's hockey team departed for India this morning to participate in the 2025 Men's Asia Cup Hockey Tournament, scheduled to take place from August 29 to September 7 in Rajgir, a city in the eastern Indian state of Bihar.







Hockey India announces free tickets for Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025



Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar will host Hero Men’s Asia Cup matches from 29th August to 7th September







Rajgir: In a major boost for fans, Hockey India today announced that entry for all matches of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 will be free of cost. The tournament, scheduled to be played from 29th August to 7th September 2025 at the newly built Rajgir Hockey Stadium, promises to be a grand celebration of hockey in the heart of Bihar.







Government agrees to fund Pakistan’s FIH Pro League participation



Kashif Abbasi



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will take part in the upcoming season of the FIH Pro League with a parliamentary panel informed on Monday that the federal government has agreed to release Rs250 million for the event.







‘Unique’ 10-day, all age groups Masters Hockey World Cup bid rejected





England and Dutch masters PIC: Eberhard Tippelt/Facebook



Netherlands Hockey Masters have expressed disappointment after their bid to host a single 10-day Masters World Cup uniting all age groups was turned down.







2025 NCAA Field Hockey Season Preview: Division I



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







The best time of year is right around the corner: college field hockey season. From overtime thrillers, to game defining defensive saves, to goal celebrations — the action returns this Friday. With 66 Division I teams set to open their 2025 campaign, here are some familiar squads looking to make a deep run into November.







Own a piece of hockey history with MatchWornShirt and Hockey Australia’s brand-new partnership







Hockey fans can now own an exclusive piece of the game’s history through an exciting new partnership with MatchWornShirt, a global leader in authentic sports memorabilia.







Local Artists to shape Australia’s world-class hockey High Performance Centre of Excellence







Hockey Australia has welcomed the WA Government’s announcement that local artists Jon Tarry and James Morton, in collaboration with Noongar Elder Sharyn Egan, have been awarded the $576,000 public art contract for the $163 million Australian Hockey Centre.







Scottish Hockey Appoints Vikki Strachan (formerly Bunce) as New Lead Manager – Performance







Scottish Hockey is delighted to announce the appointment of former international Vikki Strachan as its new Lead Manager – Performance in a seconded role for the next 18 months. Strachan brings over 20 years of exceptional experience from across the high-performance sporting system, uniquely combining her history as a Scotland



