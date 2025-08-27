Wednesday 27 August 2025

Kazakhstan arrive in Bihar for Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025



This will be only Kazakhstan’s second outing at the Asia Cup, having last featured in the 1994 edition, in which they finished fifth







Rajgir: The Kazakhstan Men’s Hockey Team touched down in Bihar on Tuesday night ahead of their participation in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, set to take place from 29th August to 7th September at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Led by Yerkebulan Dyussebekov, the side is making its maiden appearance on Indian soil and is eager to showcase its potential on the continental stage.







Asia Cup Hockey 2025 in Rajgir: Preview, squad, pools, key storylines



After a disappointing Pro League run, India faces its biggest test of the year: the Asia Cup 2025, a path to the World Cup and a shot at redemption.



Saikat Chakraborty





The Hockey Asia Cup also marks the men’s team’s first major outing in Bihar. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR



The Indian men’s hockey team stumbled in its first attempt to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup, dropping to seventh in the world after a dismal European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. One win from eight matches and a record seven-game losing streak — the longest in India’s history — turned a side once seen as title contender into one relieved to cling to its top-tier status.







Squad Announcement: Hockeyroos unleash star studded lineup for World Cup Qualification showdown







The Hockeyroos are primed for their 2026 FIH World Cup qualification showdown at the Oceania Cup in Darwin, unveiling a formidable lineup to take on New Zealand in a best-of-three Test Series.







Pinner announces retirement from International Hockey







Commonwealth and European medallist, Jo Pinner, has announced her decision to retire from international hockey.







Field Hockey Canada Announces 2025 University Championship Host and Dates



University of PEI to host on Halloween weekend in Charlottetown







Field Hockey Canada, in partnership with U SPORTS, is excited to announce the 2025 University Championship will be hosted at the University of Prince Edward Island (UPEI) from October 30 to November 2, 2025. This marks the second consecutive year of the new, extended format, which debuted in 2024 in Ontario at York University.







Bessant Grant Helps San Francisco Hawks Build for the Future



Content Courtesy of San Francisco Hawks







In 2017, Michelle Van De Braak launched the San Francisco Hawks, the first youth field hockey club in San Francisco, Calif., inspired and supported by USA Field Hockey. With 24 players, three coaches, and 24 sticks and balls from that initial support, she partnered with the local YMCA to run a 6-week program that introduced field hockey to a brand-new community. What began as a small pilot quickly took root, fueled by the enthusiasm of players and families eager to see field hockey thrive in the Bay Area.







England Hockey says Old Loughts timing aligns but no pitch contract signed







England Hockey posted about its Bisham Abbey pitch relocation for interested parties only days before the deadline was set last month.



