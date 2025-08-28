Thursday 28 August 2025

Japan Takes on Indian Junior Men’s Team in Practice Match Ahead of Hero Asia Cup 2025







As part of their preparation for the upcoming Hero Men’s Asia Cup 2025, the Japanese men’s hockey team faced the Indian junior men’s team in a competitive practice match.







Chinese Taipei and Bangladesh Hockey Teams Arrive in Rajgir for Hero Men’s Asia Cup 2025



Both the teams are placed in Pool B and will begin their respective campaigns on 29th August







Rajgir: The Chinese Taipei Men’s Hockey Team arrived in Bihar on Wednesday afternoon to participate in the upcoming Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, scheduled from 29th August to 7th September at the iconic Rajgir Hockey Stadium.







India seek World Cup berth through Asia Cup triumph; up against China in opener



India stumbled in their first attempt to secure a spot, dropping to seventh in the world after a dismal European leg of the FIH Pro League





Preparations underway for the upcoming Hero Men's Asia Cup, in Rajgir, Bihar (PTI Photo)



Three-time champions India will look to put behind their dismal recent form and secure a World Cup berth by winning the men’s Asia Cup hockey tournament starting with a tricky opening game against lower-ranked China here on Friday.







Back after a slew of injuries, Harmanpreet raring to sound the board with his drag-flicks



The Indian captain said his team is eager to put the disappointment of a lacklustre FIH Pro League behind it and secure a spot for the World Cup.



Harmanpreet Singh is more than just India’s premier defender; he is the team’s go-to penalty corner specialist. | Photo Credit: PTI



As India’s men’s hockey team gears up for the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, all eyes are on one man: skipper Harmanpreet Singh. After a year plagued by injuries, the upcoming tournament will be the ultimate test of his physical resilience.







From the waiting bench to the watchtower of Indian hockey, the Suraj Karkera story



Hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera spent nearly a decade waiting for his chance. With Sreejesh retired, he is now eager to seize the mantle with grit and consistency.



Standing tall: Bright spark in Europe, India’s Mumbai-born goalkeeper, Suraj Karkera, now eyes redemption at the Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir. | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @surajkarkera7



A tattoo etched on his torso reads: “For those I love, I will sacrifice.” A single glance at Suraj Karkera’s career shows this is more than a motto. It is the very essence of the national hockey goalkeeper. After eight years of battling on the fringes, he has finally secured his place in the Indian men’s team — a testament to his tenacity and the sacrifices that defined his journey.







Dr Dilip Tirkey releases first-ever Book on Asia Cup



Hockey India president and living legend Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey released first-ever book on Asia Cup authored by noted hockey historian K. Arumugam here at Western Gallery, Kalinga Stadium, in Bhubaneswar in a simple but impressive function.







Squad Announcement: Stars return and tough calls define Hager’s 18 for 2025 Oceania Cup







Bold omissions and the return of star firepower headline Kookaburras Coach Mark Hager’s 18- man squad for next week’s 2025 Oceania Cup in Darwin.







Four New Zealand Officials Selected for 2025 Oceania Cup







Four New Zealand officials have been appointed to the 2025 Oceania Cup happening in Darwin, Australia next week from 4–7 September. Technical Delegate Jackie Tomlinson, technical official Richard Baggs, and umpires Kelly Hudson and Bevan Nichol will represent New Zealand alongside the Vantage Black Stick’s Men’s and Women’s teams who will compete for qualification to the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. For Bevan Nichol, the appointment marks his Oceania Cup debut.







2025 Test Matches SGP v MYA (M)

Singapore (SGP)



Times GMT +8



27 Aug 2025 20:00 SGP v MYA 2 - 0

28 Aug 2025 20:00 MYA v SGP



Pakistan hockey team allocated Rs250m for FIH Pro League participation



PHF likely to confirm national team's availability for FIH Pro League soon, sources say



Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



KARACHI: The Federal Government of Pakistan on Wednesday, ‘approved’ a budget of Rs250m for the national men’s Hockey team’s participation in the FIH Pro League.







“Great to see Pakistan Come Back”







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) can confirm that the Pakistan men’s hockey team, nicknamed the Green Shirts, have accepted the invitation to participate in the upcoming 2025-26 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League.







PHF faces financial crunch despite Govt support for Pro Hockey League



Raising funds has been challenging for a federation that has yet to pay players’ daily allowances



Pakistan players sing national anthem ahead of their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is facing significant financial difficulties despite receiving government support of PKR 250 million for the Pro Hockey League, sources told Geo News on Thursday.







PSB asks PHF for detailed Pro League plan within 3 days



ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has asked the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to submit within three days a detailed plan for the national team’s participation in the upcoming FIH Pro League, including travel, logistics, administrative arrangements and training schedules.







Indian cabinet approves 2030 Commonwealth Games bid, names Ahmedabad as ‘ideal host city’



India said on Wednesday that the city of Ahmedabad is an “ideal” location for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, with its bid viewed as part of a wider push by the cricket-mad nation to host the 2036 Olympics.







Hockey One League goes global, unveiling new international streaming platform







Australia’s premier domestic hockey competition, the Hockey One League, has today launched Hockey One Global Pass, a new global streaming platform, enabling international fans from all corners of the world to watch matches live and on demand for the first time.







Irish Youth Leaders shine at the EuroHockey Youth Leadership Festival







Wednesday, August 27 – Monchengladbach: Earlier this summer, Tom Simms, Caoilín Ní Chatháin, and Anna Pim represented Ireland at the EuroHockey Youth Leadership Festival in Mönchengladbach, joining participants from across Europe for a week of learning, collaboration, and hockey. The event began with team-building activities and quickly moved into workshops, presentations, and practical sessions exploring leadership, inclusivity, officiating, coaching, marketing, and the future of sport.



