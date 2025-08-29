Friday 29 August 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



29 Aug 2025 09:00 MAS v BAN (Pool B) 4 - 1

29 Aug 2025 11:00 KOR v TPE (Pool B) 7 - 0

29 Aug 2025 13:00 JPN v KAZ (Pool A) 7 - 0

29 Aug 2025 15:00 IND v CHN (Pool A) 0 - 0



30 Aug 2025 13:00 BAN v TPE

30 Aug 2025 15:00 KOR v MAS (Pool B)



Pool standings



Malaysia Defeats Bangladesh 4–1 in Opening Match of Hero Asia Cup 2025







Malaysia dominated possession and showcased clinical finishing throughout the game, setting the tone for their campaign. Despite a spirited effort from Bangladesh, the Malaysian attack proved too strong, securing an early advantage in the Pool B standings.







Sarjit's men under pressure to deliver



By Aftar Singh





National hockey coach Sarjit Singh. - NSTP pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Can Sarjit Singh guide the Speedy Tigers to the final as the Asia Cup begins tomorrow at Bihar University Sports Hockey Stadium in India, or will it be another disappointment?







Speedy Tigers off to a winning start in Bihar



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's score against Bangladesh was impressive, but not the performance.







Indian Men's Hockey Team gears up for Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025 with World Cup qualification at stake



India are drawn in Pool A alongside China, Japan and Kazakhstan







Rajgir: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is gearing up to begin their campaign at the Hero Men’s Asia Cup 2025, on home soil in Rajgir, Bihar from 29th August to 7th September. After last winning the tournament in 2017, India will look to reclaim the continental crown and also secure direct qualification for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup.







Asia Cup: China will offer tough resistance in the opener for India



K ARUMUGAM







India will go all out in the home Asia Cup starting today at Rajgir. It should indeed, as its image is not exactly at its best shape nowadays due to its unexpected run of the mill show in the European Leg of the FIH Proleague this year, where it lost seven matches continuously. Nothing short of a commanding Hangzhou Asian Games like show would help India regain its premier status in the continent. At Hangzhou India won all the matches with handsome margin.







Weight of the world



India seek World Cup berth through Asia Cup triumph, up against China in opener



Indervir Grewal





India captain Harmanpreet Singh with chief coach Craig Fulton during a training session on Thursday. PTI



The stage is set. The top teams in the continent — minus Pakistan, who decided to withdraw due to “security concerns” — have descended upon the ancient city of Rajgir for the Asia Cup. After last year’s Women’s Asian Champions Trophy proved Rajgir’s capability of hosting international tournaments, the ‘city of kings’ is ready for its first high-profile event.







With World Cup spot up for grabs, India hopes to turn its poor form around



India’s performances in the FIH Pro League have been less than impressive and the Asia Cup will be a chance to prove that the Olympic bronze-medallist is still the best in the continent.



Uthra Ganesan





Ranked seventh in the world, Craig Fulton’s India is expectedly the favourite to win at home at the Rajgir Sports Complex. | Photo Credit: PTI



The last time the Indian men’s hockey team faced China, it won by a solitary goal. That Asian Champions Trophy final last year was played soon after the Paris Olympics and more than half of the Indian side comprised youngsters trying to impress the coach in a new cycle.







India wants to assert dominance and emerge as Asia No. 1, says Craig Fulton



The South African added that qualifying for the World Cup now would help in easing and planning India’s calendar and preparations over the next 18 months.



Saikat Chakraborty





Fulton said that failing to qualify for the World Cup now would add burden on India’s calendar and preparations. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/The Hindu



Ahead of his side’s first match at the Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, against China on Friday, the Indian men’s hockey team coach Craig Fulton is confident that his men can win the “flagship tournament of the year” and qualify for the 2026 World Cup.







Bruised in Europe, India eye redemption at Asia Cup hockey in Rajgir’s world-class complex



The Indian hockey team are firm favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025 as the Rajgir Sports Complex gets ready to host Harmanpreet Singh and Co for the first time. But we mustn’t forget, continental tournaments often spring a surprise.



Jaspreet Singh





Indian men's hockey team will be playing matches at Rajgir Sports Complex for first time. Image: Jaspreet Singh



It’s almost impossible not to be captivated when the lush green hills draw closer to welcome visitors to Rajgir – most of whom arrive with a preconceived notion about this northeastern city in the state of Bihar with an ancient past. But dispelling those doubts, Rajgir has the capacity to surprise you, especially when you enter the sprawling sports complex – the venue of the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025.







"Indian team has no competition here": Bhola Nath Singh ahead of Hockey Men's Asia Cup 2025







Rajgir (Bihar): Ahead of the start of the Men's Asia Cup 2025 here on Friday, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said that he is very confident that Team India will qualify for the Hockey World Cup as there is no competition for the team in the upcoming event.







FIH confirms Pakistan’s participation in Pro League



Pakistan's participation in Pro League means they will lock horns with arch-rivals India





Pakistan players celebrate scoring a goal during their FIH Nations Cup Pool B match against New Zealand at the National Hockey Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on June 18, 2025. — FIH



LAUSANNE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday, confirmed that the Pakistan men’s hockey team has accepted the invitation to participate in the Pro League 2025-26 season.







India vs Pakistan matches confirmed for 2025-26 FIH Pro League



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday confirmed that the Pakistan men’s hockey team has accepted the invitation to participate in the 2025-26 season of the Pro League.





India vs Pakistan matches conformed for FIH Pro League. Image: Hockey India



Pakistan has confirmed its participation in the FIH Hockey Pro League, which means it will play two matches against arch-rivals India in the upcoming season.







Pakistan to compete in men’s FIH Hockey Pro League





Pakistan last competed on global stage at 2022 Commonwealth Games PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Pakistan have been confirmed to compete in the men’s FIH Pro League in the upcoming season – six years after they were suspended from the inaugural league.







2025 Test Matches SGP v MYA (M)

Singapore (SGP)



27 Aug 2025 20:00 SGP v MYA 2 - 0

28 Aug 2025 20:00 MYA v SGP 0 - 6



NZ Men’s and Women’s Coach Appointments







NZ Indoor Hockey confirms the appointment of Thornton McDade as Head Coach to the NZ Men’s Indoor Squad. Thornton is well known in Auckland hockey circles where he has coached at representative and club level. Thornton is a two-time Olympic representative for South Africa and has extensive Indoor experience.







Q&A: Hockeyroo Claire Colwill on Pressure Moments, Mental Prep and the Road to World Cup Qualification







With the 2025 Oceania Cup doubling as a 2026 FIH World Cup qualifier, the Hockeyroos face one of their bigge







Burras named for crucial pre-Junior World Cup showdown







Eighteen Burras have been named to contest the Sultan of Johor Cup in October, in what will be a vital, last-minute pre-Junior World Cup hit out, before the World Cup squad is named at the end of October.







2025-26 U-16, U-18 & U-21 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camp Athletes Announced







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the conclusion of the 2025 Junior and Senior Nexus Championship, presented by Osaka Hockey, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the athletes selected to attend the U-16, U-18, and U-21 Junior Women's National Team Selection Camps.







College Games to Watch: Division I & III Opening Weekend







A look at a selection of College games for the weekend







Hockey India Leads the Way with Futuristic Governance Reforms on National Sports Day



The federation reinforces its athlete-first approach, adopting transparency, digitalization, and e-governance to strengthen Indian hockey







New Delhi: On the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand—celebrated nationwide as National Sports Day—a special tribute was paid to the iconic player by Mr. Fumio Ogura, President, Asian Hockey Federation; Shri Raveendran Sankaran, IPS, DG-cum-CEO, BSSA; Shri Jitendra Rana, IPS, Inspector General of Police, Patna Zone; Dr. Dilip Kumar Tirkey, President, Hockey India; Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Vice President, Asian Hockey Federation & Secretary General, Hockey India; Shri Sekar J Manoharan, Treasurer, Hockey India & President, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu; and Commander R.K. Srivastava, Director General, Hockey India during the pre-match protocol of the opening game of the ongoing Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, featuring Malaysia and Bangladesh.







Dhyan Chand: The man with magic in his stick



On August 29 falls the birthday of the legendary Dhyan Chand, who showed that hockey artistry had nothing to do with social status and everything to do with inborn talent



K. Arumugam





(NOTE: This article was originally published in the India Today issue dated April 21, 2008)



India’s glorious hockey journey—a medal in the Olympics from 1928 to 1980 except once in 1976, including eight gold—would not have started but for a friendship between two British colonels who were part of Gallipoli tragedy during the First World War.







National Sports Day 2025: Remembering Hockey Legend Major Dhyan Chand on His 120th Birthday



Somak Adhikari





Major Dhyan Chand© X/Hockey India



We have arrived on the date that is National Sports Day 2025. August 29 since 2012 has been celebrated in India as National Sports Day. It is a day the nation celebrates its sporting spirit and also the rich sporting culture it has. But why August 29? Because on this very date back in 1905, a sporting legend was born. Major Dhyan Chand, India’s first sports legend and a wizard when it came to hockey, was born on this day 120 years back. It is fitting that his birthday is the day that India celebrates National Sports Day.







National Sports Day 2025: India honours Major Dhyan Chand as Hockey Asia Cup begins







India marks National Sports Day on August 29, which also marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. This year, the day is made even more special with the start of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in the historic city of Rajgir, Bihar, bringing together top teams from across the continent. Best wishes have been extended to all players, officials, and supporters as the tournament gets underway.







SA Hockey Thanks Interim CEO Shaune Baatjies for Dedicated Service







The South African Hockey Association extends its heartfelt gratitude to Shaune Baatjies, who has officially completed her tenure as Interim Chief Executive Officer of SA Hockey.







Sandra Adell: Balancing Motherhood and a EuroHockey Dream







When Spanish umpire Sandra Adell stepped onto the pitch for her debut at the EuroHockey Championships last week, it marked a deeply personal milestone.



