Saturday 30 August 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



29 Aug 2025 09:00 MAS v BAN (Pool B) 4 - 1

29 Aug 2025 11:00 KOR v TPE (Pool B) 7 - 0

29 Aug 2025 13:00 JPN v KAZ (Pool A) 7 - 0

29 Aug 2025 15:00 IND v CHN (Pool A) 0 - 0



30 Aug 2025 13:00 BAN v TPE (Pool B)

30 Aug 2025 15:00 KOR v MAS (Pool B)



31 Aug 2025 13:00 CHN v KAZ (Pool A)

31 Aug 2025 15:00 JPN v IND (Pool A)



Pool standings



Malaysia, Japan and Korea start with commanding wins braving the August heat in Rajgir



The Asia Cup 2025 got underway on the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and a tribute to him was paid at the floodlit Hockey Stadium.



Saikat Chakraborty





Malaysia dominated the second half, relentlessly attacking the Bangladeshi defence in both the third and final quarters, and winning the Pool B opener 4-1. | Photo Credit: PTI



Amid the relentless August heat, the 12th Hockey Asia Cup burst to life in Rajgir, a celebration that quickly became a test of will.







India Kick Off Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 With Win Against China



Captain Harmanpreet Singh scored three goals, and Jugraj Singh also got on the scoresheet for the hosts







Rajgir: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team have opened their campaign in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 with a 4-3 win against China, here at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in Rajgir, Bihar. For India, it was Captain Harmanpreet Singh (20’, 33’, 47’) who put in a fantastic performance, as he scored a hat-trick. And whilst Jugraj Singh (18’) was India’s second scorer, China got their goals from Shihao Du (12’), Benhai Chen (35’), Jiesheng Gao (41’).







Day 1 belongs to India-China thriller



s2h Team







India-China encounter, the last of the four matches held in the opening day, turned out to be a thriller, each team fighting back hard. The top-ranked hosts came out triumphant in the seven-goal entertainer, indicating how the Asian hockey is increasingly competitive. Three one-sided contests preceded the India-China match, but the latter’s aggression and precision in whatever did, came almost to upset the hosts. With grit and determination, India garnered full point.







Harmanpreet hat-trick takes India to 4-3 win over China



The Indian captain converted thrice from penalty corners to ensure his side avoided an early loss in Asia Cup 2025.



Uthra Ganesan





Harmanpreet could have had a fourth goal but struck the post off a penalty stroke. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/The Hindu



If possession and domination on field was the only measure of a team’s success, India would be runaway winner in its opening game of the Asia Cup hockey against China at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Friday.







Harmanpreet Singh-led India win opener but vulnerabilities exposed



Harmanpreet's side came into the tournament with an aura around them. But if Japan, Malaysia and South Korea — all of whom began with resounding wins — watched the odds-on favourites struggle against a lowly China, they would now be more optimistic.



by Mihir Vasavda





Harmanpreet scored in the final quarter to restore India’s lead, which they ultimately hung on to. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



Harmanpreet Singh stood near the half-line, looking glum. Hardik Singh frowned. Amit Rohidas looked despondent. Jarmanpreet Singh was agitated. These wouldn’t be the natural emotions the players of a winning team would display. But beyond the 4-3 scoreline in India’s favour, it was these expressions on the faces of India’s players that told a story. They knew it was a lucky escape against a team ranked outside the top 20 of the world. If the hope was to begin the Asia Cup with a statement win, all they could manage was to expose their vulnerabilities to other – more dangerous – opponents.







Harmanpreet the 'sitara' as India survive China scare, Rajgir humidity to begin Asia Cup on winning note



Captain Harmanpreet Singh turned out to be the sitara (star) around whom India pivoted as the Chinese challenge turned out to be stiffer than expected for the length of the game.



Jaspreet Singh





The Indian players celebrate after scoring against China in their opening game of the Men's Asia Cup in Rajgir on Friday. Image credit: BCCI



The Rajgir humidity soaked every ounce of the players’ energy on Friday, but India had a bit more in the reserves than China in a match that had a roller-coaster feeling to it, until captain Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick goal sealed it at 4-3. Soon after, the DJ turned up the volume for the local hit Hind ke Sitara, and the school kids in the stands danced in the aisles.







India edge China in seven-goal thriller to begin Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign



Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick and Jugraj’s goal sealed a thrilling win as India began their World Cup qualification quest in style.





Harmanpreet Singh (Photo credit: Hockey India)



ndia kicked off their Hockey Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Rajgir, Bihar, with a pulsating 4–3 victory over China on Friday.







Chief coach Craig Fulton admits India below-par but happy with win in Asia Cup opener





India's Chief Coach Craig Fulton. PTI



Chief coach Craig Fulton was not fully satisfied with Indian men's hockey team's performance against lowly China in its Asia Cup opener, but stressed that the most important thing was to start with a win.







Dutchman van den Heuvel happy to plot China’s rise in world hockey



Michel van den Heuvel has joined China as assistant coach and hopes he can get the team into the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.



Uthra Ganesan





Michel van den Heuvel has managed teams as diverse as Holland, Belgium and Pakistan. | Photo Credit: AFP



Michel van den Heuvel has been around long enough to know the highs of success and the lows of being sacked. Having coached teams as diverse as Holland, Belgium and Pakistan, besides also being around in the Dutch league with the top clubs, Heuvel is among the most respected coaches in world hockey.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team left for Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in China



Team India will take on Japan, Thailand, and Singapore in the Pool stage







Bengaluru: The Indian Women's Hockey Team left for Hangzhou, China on Saturday, August 30th, as the squad gears up for the upcoming Women's Asia Cup 2025. The 20-member team is being led by Captain Salima Tete, who is looking to win the tournament to secure India's spot for the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 next year.







Focused on securing World Cup spot: Salima Tete as India leaves for Women’s Asia Cup



India has been drawn in Pool B and is scheduled to face Japan, Thailand, and Singapore in the group stage.





“This tournament is a really good opportunity for us to secure our spot for the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup next year, and we are focusing on that,” said Salima. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K



Skipper Salima Tete said the Indian women’s hockey team is determined to “secure a spot at next year’s World Cup” as the side departed for Hangzhou, China on Saturday to compete in the Women’s Asia Cup.







Masters Indoor World Cup – Coach EOI



Express interest to coach in Nottingham in March 2026







Field Hockey Canada (FHC) is seeking national coaches for the 2026 Masters INDOOR World Cup to be held in Nottingham, UK from March 26 – 31, 2026.







FIH President hosts “Empower & Engage Series” consultation workshop for the future of hockey







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has successfully hosted an open session of its “Empower & Engage Series” titled “Strategic Planning for the Future of Hockey”, the first in a series of opportunities for hockey's stakeholders to make their contribution to the future FIH Strategy. The webinar drew strong interest from across the hockey family, with 328 participants registering from all over the world, representing a diverse mix of National Associations, Continental Federations, clubs, schools, and other stakeholders committed to shaping the sport’s future.







