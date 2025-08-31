Sunday 31 August 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



30 Aug 2025 13:00 BAN v TPE (Pool B) 8 - 3

30 Aug 2025 15:00 KOR v MAS (Pool B) 1 - 4



31 Aug 2025 13:00 CHN v KAZ (Pool A)

31 Aug 2025 15:00 JPN v IND (Pool A)



1 Sep 2025 13:30 BAN v KOR (Pool B)

1 Sep 2025 15:30 MAS v TPE (Pool B)

1 Sep 2025 17:30 CHN v JPN (Pool A)

1 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v KAZ (Pool A)



Pool standings



Speedy Tigers stun South Korea to book Super Four berth



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar Esook celebrates scoring against South Korea at the Asia Cup. PIC FROM MALAYSIA HOCKEY CONFEDERATION



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers came back from a goal down to stun defending champions South Korea 4-1 in Group B of the Asia Cup in India today (Aug 30).







Malaysia secures comeback win over South Korea, Bangladesh gets first points



Though the action in Pool B began with the anticipation of rain, the heat - in Rajgir and on the pitch - did not relent. Bangladesh trounced Chinese Taipei 8-3 in the first game before Malaysia cruised to a 4-1 win.



Saikat Chakraborty





Akhimullah Anuar (11) notched up a hat-trick in Malaysia’s 4-1 win over South Korea. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/The Hindu



In what some locals considered a good omen, the second day of the Asia Cup 2025 started with a fascinating spectacle. As Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei faced off in a crucial Pool B match at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Saturday, a swarm of dragonflies flew over the field, moving from one end of the goal to the other before disappearing toward the distant hills.







‘I am swimming in sweat’: Teams get innovative to counter furnace-like Asia Cup weather in Rajgir



The Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar is getting tougher due to heat and humidity. Teams are finding new ways to stay fit and hydrated amid the scorching heat.



Jaspreet Singh





The Asia Cup 2025 is taking place at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir. Image: Special arrangement



If you are at the Rajgir Sports Complex, the usually breezy mornings can lure you out for a walk. But as the day grows, the friendly-looking conditions soon turn hot and humid, to the extent that teams at the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup have resorted to measures like reduced warm-up time, quicker substitutions and coconut water to counter electrolyte deficiency and fatigue.







Find the gap: Why Craig Fulton’s India must find answers to low-blocking Asian teams to reclaim continental supremacy



Chasing first Asia Cup title in eight years, India will have to adapt to the slow Rajgir turf, oppressive heat, and be patient against ultra-defensive opponents



by Mihir Vasavda





Players of the Indian hockey team celebrate a goal against China in the ongoing Asia Cup. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



Manpreet Singh looked up and all he could see was a sea of red.



Three players lunged to close him down; three others shadowed the Indian forwards inside the shooting circle. A little to his right, one red shirt was on the edge of the ‘D’, another slightly behind him to cover any overlapping run, and two more were checking the wide runs from the left flank. Behind all of them, the goalkeeper stood his ground.







India a class above everyone else in Asia Cup: Malaysia coach Sarjit Kundan



Malaysia coach Sarjit Kundan has said that India are the favourites to win the Asia Cup 2025 and is a level above the rest of the sides. Kundan also talked about the welcome his side has got in Rajgir so far.



Alan Jose John





India started their Asia Cup campaign with a win (Courtesy: PTI)



Malaysia coach Sarjit Kundan was very honest when it came to delivering his verdict about the Indian team that has turned up for the Asia Cup. Kundan feels that India is just a class above everyone else in the competition.







India’s drag-flicker Deepika to miss Women’s Asia Cup due to injury



Deepika, who will be in rehab for the next few weeks, has been replaced by Sakshi in the Indian squad for the tournament, which will be held from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou.





FILE PHOTO: Deepika has not travelled with the national team to China for the Women’s Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



Hockey India on Saturday announced that drag-flicker Deepika has not travelled with the national team to China for the Women’s Asia Cup due to a hamstring injury sustained during a training session.







Blow for India women’s team as forward and drag flicker Deepika ruled out of tournament due to injury



Deepika, who will be in rehab for the next few weeks, has been replaced by Sakshi in the Indian squad for the tournament which will be held from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou





Deepika takes a flick at the opposition goal. (PHOTO: Hockey India)Deepika has been one of the most improved Indian players in recent times. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



Indian women's hockey team were dealt a major blow to their Asia Cup hopes main forward and drag-flicker Deepika has not travelled with the national team to China for the women's continental championship due to a hamstring injury sustained during a training session, Hockey India announced on Saturday.







Pakistan to play in India in FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025; no sanctions for Asia Cup absence



When asked if India would host Pakistan for the FIH Pro League, Hockey India’s secretary general Bhola Nath Singh confirmed that they would follow the Olympic Charter.



Saikat Chakraborty





Regarding Pakistan’s absence from the current Asian Cup without an official reason, the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) stated that no sanctions would be taken. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



Pakistan will participate in the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India between November 28 and December 10 in Chennai, Hockey India’s secretary general, Bhola Nath Singh, announced on Saturday.







