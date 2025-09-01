Monday 1 September 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



31 Aug 2025 13:00 CHN v KAZ (Pool A) 13 - 1

31 Aug 2025 15:00 JPN v IND (Pool A) 2 - 3



1 Sep 2025 13:30 BAN v KOR (Pool B) 1 - 5

1 Sep 2025 15:30 MAS v TPE (Pool B)

1 Sep 2025 17:30 CHN v JPN (Pool A)

1 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v KAZ (Pool A)



2 Sep 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025: Day 3 Sees China’s Goal Storm and India’s Epic Win Over Japan







Match 1: China vs Kazakhstan – Ruthless display from China



China flexed their attacking muscle with a commanding 13–1 win over Kazakhstan in the day’s opening match. From the first whistle, China looked sharp, combining pace, precision, and relentless finishing to rack up a dominant scoreline. Kazakhstan managed a consolation strike but were left overwhelmed by China’s all-round superiority.







Ruthless China’s thrashed Kazakhstan 13-0 at Asia Cup 2025



Hosts India managed to get past Japan 3-2





China shows no mercy to Kazakhstan in 13-0 win. PHOTO COURTESY: ASIAN HOCKET FEDERATION



The day three of the Hero Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar 2025 delivered another thrilling double-header of Pool A action, with fans treated to a goal avalanche from China and a nail-biting victory for hosts India in front of a roaring Rajgir crowd.







China overcomes early setback to secure 13-1 win against Kazakhstan



With the win over Kazakhstan, China improved its chances of qualifying for the Super 4s with one win in two matches and a +11 goal difference.



Saikat Chakraborty





China’s players celebrate after scoring a goal against Kazakhstan during the men’s Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar. | Photo Credit: PTI



The searing two-day heat wave that had been baking the 2025 Asia Cup finally relented. On the third day, a welcome shroud of clouds and a gentle breeze swept over the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. Players and fans alike let out a collective sigh of relief, celebrating the sun’s absence.







India defeat Japan 3-2 in Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025



With this win India have secured a spot in the Super 4s







Rajgir: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team continued their winning form in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 with a 3-2 victory against Japan in their second Pool A fixture at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in Rajgir, Bihar. Captain Harmanpreet Singh (5’, 46’) and Mandeep Singh (4') scored goals for India while Kosei Kawabe (38',59') scored a brace for Japan. With this win, India have secured a spot in the Super 4s stage as they progress ahead in the tournament. The match also marked an important milestone for Indian goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak as he celebrated his 150th international game.







Hockey India congratulates Krishan B Pathak on completing 150 international games



Pathak achieved the milestone during the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir 2025 match against Japan







Rajgir: Hockey India on Sunday congratulated Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak on completing the milestone of 150 international caps. The 28-year-old, who hails from Kapurthala, Punjab, achieved this remarkable feat during India’s second match of the ongoing Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 against Japan at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.







Another tough encounter but India scrape through again



s2h Team







Japan put up a sterling show but India, with early goals, withered the storm for a narrow 3-2 win. India had a dream start with a brace of goals coming in the very first quarter itself, veteran Mandeep Singh and perpetual rescuer Haramanpreet Singh scoring apiece. Undaunted, Japan stole the show in the remainder of the proceedings, braving the crowd and the rival’s somewhat daredevil approach, and got the dividends too. Indian goalies Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera stood out to deny Japanese strikers any more goals. Zeal, enthusiasm and precision of Japanese forwards outshone their rivals’ but one man in the Indian side proved too much to handle. He is Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, whose second goal off a penalty corner stole a deserving draw and the hosts walked away with full point. With two wins in two matches, India ensured its appointed slot in the Super 4s.







India qualifies for Super 4s after narrow win against Japan



Kosei Kawabe scored both the goals for the Japanese, one in the third quarter and the other in the fourth, but the strikes went in vain for the side ranked fifth in Asia.



Uthra Ganesan





India captain Harmanpreet Singh (third from right) scored two goals against Japan. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



Another day, another narrow win for the Indian men’s hockey team in the Asia Cup here, this time 3-2 against Japan. Sunday’s performance, barring the result, was as far from India’s previous outing as possible, and yet, there were a lot of the same concerns as before, even as the host assured itself of a spot in the Super 4s.







Harmanpreet's India survive 'silly mistakes,' humidity threat to edge past Japanese storm in Asia Cup hockey



India defeated Japan and secured a place in the ‘Super 4’ stage of the Asia Cup. But the scoreline could have been much better than 3-2, had the field-goal chances been converted.



Jaspreet Singh





India beat Japan 3-2 in Men's Asia Cup 2025. Image:@TheHockeyindia



India created enough chaos in the Japanese ranks on an unusually cloudy afternoon in Rajgir after two days of punishing humidity and got their second win to enter the ‘Super 4’ stage of the Asia Cup. But the scoreline could have been much better than 3-2, had the field-goal chances been converted.







India beat Japan 3-2 in second group match



Harmanpreet scored a brace as India secured a spot in the semifinals.





Indian men's celebrates a goal by Mandeep Singh in Rajgir on Sunday. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Indian men’s hockey team continued their winning form in the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with a 3-2 victory against Japan in their second Pool A fixture at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in Rajgir, Bihar, on Sunday.







India coach Fulton happy with win but admits team could have done more



Asked about the drop in intensity in the latter half of the game, Fulton highlighted the weather. Monday onwards, India will be playing all its remaining matches under lights at 7.30 pm.



Uthra Ganesan





“It was a really good first half. We did a high press really well. We could have scored 2-3 more goals because the stats are really high for us, but then you make 1-2 mistakes late on, and that’s not good from us,” said India coach Fulton. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



Another narrow win against a lower-ranked side that stuck to defending well and deep and attacking on counters put India into the Super 4s at the Asia Cup hockey here on Sunday, and coach Fulton, while happy with the team’s victory, admitted it could have done more on the turf.







Captain Harmanpreet, coach Craig highlight India's defence concerns despite win over Japan in Asia Cup







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]): Following their side's win over Japan in the ongoing men's Hockey Asia Cup in Rajgir, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh and coach Craig Fulton expressed happiness at their team's performance, but highlighted the need to improve defence as they conceded a goal in the final minute.







“We need to execute Japanese hockey clinically” — coach Anai before must-win Hockey Asia Cup match vs China



“Defend well, then counterattack very quickly,” says Japan coach Yoshihiro Anai ahead of a must-win Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Pool A match against China.



Saikat Chakraborty





Focused on the Super 4s: Yoshihiro Anai steers Japan into a decisive Asia Cup battle with China. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Following a narrow loss to tournament favourite India, Japan coach Yoshihiro Anai knows his team must execute the fundamentals of Japanese hockey to perfection in its do-or-die Pool A clash against a well-drilled Chinese side on Monday if it is to qualify for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2025.







Bangladesh Hockey hopeful for new dawn despite systemic hassles and lack of support



The state of hockey in Bangladesh is currently fragile. The team, currently ranked 29th in the world and ninth in Asia, faces an uphill battle to compete at a high level.



Saikat Chakraborty





After failing to secure direct qualification for the Asia Cup, Bangladesh received a lifeline when Pakistan withdrew from the ongoing tournament. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



The winds of change have swept through Bangladesh. Following the 2024 July revolution and the change in government, a new dawn has broken. For the national hockey team, long starved for support, the 2025 Asia Cup isn’t just a tournament — it’s a chance to carry not only the hopes of a nation but the weight of its transformation.







