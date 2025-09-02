Tuesday 2 September 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



1 Sep 2025 13:30 BAN v KOR (Pool B) 1 - 5

1 Sep 2025 15:30 MAS v TPE (Pool B) 15 - 0

1 Sep 2025 17:30 CHN v JPN (Pool A) 2 - 2

1 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v KAZ (Pool A) 15 - 0



2 Sep 2025 is a rest day



3 Sep 2025 14:30 JPN v TPE (5-8th Place)

3 Sep 2025 17:00 MAS v CHN (Super4s Pool)

3 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v KOR (Super4s Pool)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Day 4 Ends with Goals Galore and Super 4s Line-up Confirmed Rajgir, Bihar – September 1, 2025:







Day 4 of the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 produced a thrilling mix of high-scoring clashes, a dramatic Pool A showdown, and finally confirmed the four teams advancing to the Super 4s.







Malaysia wallop Taiwan 15-0 in hockey



By Aftar Singh





Pic from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers thrashed Taiwan 15-0 in their final Group B match at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar, India, on Monday.







Asia Cup Super 4s decided as road to FIH WC begins



India, Malaysia, China, and South Korea will be vying for the podium places





India thrashed Kazakhstan 15-0 to complete pool games. PHOTO COURTESY: ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



The semifinalist were confirmed on day four of the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025.







China pips Japan for Super4s spot; South Korea advances from Pool B



China and Japan drew 2-2 in Pool A but the former joined India in Super 4s courtesy of a better goal difference. South Korea eased past Bangladesh 5-1 to take the final spot in the next round.



Saikat Chakraborty





Japan needed a victory to advance to the Super4s but was held to a 2-2 stalemate by China. | Photo Credit: PTI



The heat was on — literally and figuratively — as the Asia Cup 2025 reached the fourth and final day of the preliminary group stage. South Korea and China made their way through to the Super 4s on Monday to join India and Malaysia.







Coach Sarjit Kundan keeps Malaysia grounded despite flying form



Coach Sarjit Kundan praises Malaysia’s perfect group stage at the Hockey Asia Cup but says the team is focused on long-term goals, including the 2028 Olympics.



Saikat Chakraborty





Sarjit Kundan, a former Olympian himself, guiding the Speedy Tigers through a flawless Asia Cup group stage. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



After back-to-back runner-up finishes, Malaysia entered the Asia Cup 2025 determined to prove a point. It wasted no time making a statement, sweeping the group stage with three wins out of three. Sarjit Kundan’s squad looked a class apart, scoring 23 goals while conceding just two. Still, the coach insists on keeping his players grounded as they prepare for the Super 4s.







Indian Men’s Hockey Team Win Comfortably Against Kazakhstan in Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025



India had three players scoring a hat-trick in the game







Rajgir: It was goals galore for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, in their final Pool A game at the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. India was playing against Kazakhstan and won by a scoreline of 15-0, with as many as three players scoring a hat-trick at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in Rajgir, Bihar. For India, Abhishek (5’, 8’, 20’, 59’), Sukhjeet Singh (15’, 32’, 38’), and Jugraj Singh (24’, 31’, 47’) scored the hat-tricks, whilst Captain Harmanpreet Singh (26’), Amit Rohidas (29’), Sanjay (54’), Dilpreet Singh (55’) also got on the scoresheet. India, who had already qualified for the Super 4s, finished the league stage at the top of the points table in Pool A with nine points from three games.







India thrashes Kazakhstan 15-0, finishes top of Pool A



Playing its first match of the tournament in comparatively cooler, if equally humid, evening conditions under lights, India barely broke a sweat ahead of its Super 4s clash against defending champion Korea.



Uthra Ganesan





The Indian team celebrates the 8th goal against Kazakhstan on the fourth day of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir on Monday, September 01, 2025. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/The Hindu



A goal fest was expected, and a goal fest was delivered by the Indian men’s hockey team in its final group outing against Kazakhstan, winning 15-0 to top Pool A at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Monday.







Goal fest vs Kazakhstan masks India’s forward worries as they gear up for tricky Super 4s



The Indian hockey team ran riot against Kazakhstan with 15 goals, but the big win shouldn’t hide their goal-scoring concerns. As they enter the Asia Cup Hockey Super 4s, tougher tests await, with Malaysia in particular looming as a formidable opponent.



Jaspreet Singh





Rajinder Singh scored his first international goal against Kazakhstan as three other players scored hat-tricks. Image: Hockey India



Forty-five circle penetrations later on Monday, which saw the Kazakhstan post bombarded with 29 shots from Indian sticks – 15 of which went in, the Men’s Hockey Asia Cup reached the point where the top teams have been sieved from the rest and we have the ‘Super 4’: India and China from Pool A, Korea and Malaysia from Pool B.







"Exactly what we needed": Coach Craig Fulton after India's 15-0 win over Kazakhstan in Asia Cup







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]: The Indian Men's Hockey Team produced a breathtaking performance in their final Pool A clash of the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, thrashing Kazakhstan 15-0 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium. The hosts were relentless in attack, with as many as three players, Jugraj Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Abhishek, scoring hat-tricks.







"Whenever I score, I score for my team": Jugraj Singh after hat-trick in India's 15-0 win over Kazakhstan







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]: It was a goal-fest for the Indian Men's Hockey Team as they stormed past Kazakhstan with a dominant 15-0 victory in their final Pool A clash at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025, held at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.







Hat-trick hero Abhishek Nain eyes to continue his momentum after splendid performance against Kazakhstan







Rajgir (Bihar) [India], September 2 (ANI): After slamming a hat-trick against Kazakhstan on Monday at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar, India's star player Abhishek Nain reflected on the Indian team's performance and said he will continue his momentum in the upcoming fixtures.







India's veteran player Manpreet Singh urges Indian team to give their all in super four







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]: Veteran Indian hockey star Manpreet Singh, after a commanding victory over Kazakhstan on Monday in their final Pool A game at the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 by 15-0, emphasised the importance of giving 100 per cent in the knockout stage. He highlighted the need to maintain a strong defence and capitalise on scoring opportunities.







Road to FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Women’s Asia Cup Preview







Starting from 5 September, Gongshu, China will play host to the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 - Asia’s premier hockey women’s tournament running from 5-14 September - with the champions punching their ticket to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.







Oceania Cup launches in Darwin







The Kookaburras and Hockeyroos are just days away from defending their Oceania Cup titles against rivals New Zealand in Darwin as international hockey returns to the Top End for the first time in eight years.







South African Hockey Association Welcomes New CEO, Phikolomzii Mbuqe







The South African Hockey Association (SAHA) is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Phikolomzii Mbuqe as its new Chief Executive Officer.







NCAA Division 1 results - 1 September 2025



