Wednesday 3 September 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



2 Sep 2025 was a rest day



3 Sep 2025 14:30 JPN v TPE (5-8th Place)

3 Sep 2025 17:00 MAS v CHN (Super4s Pool)

3 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v KOR (Super4s Pool)



4 Sep 2025 14:30 BAN v KAZ (5-8th Place)

4 Sep 2025 17:00 KOR v CHN (Super4s Pool)

4 Sep 2025 19:30 MAS v IND (Super4s Pool)



Pool standings



India ready for Korean challenge in Super 4s



Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian Team has remained unbeaten in the tournament so far; will take on Korea, Malaysia and China in Super 4s







Rajgir (Bihar): The unbeaten Indian Men's Hockey Team are all set to take on Korea in the first Super 4s match on 3rd September here at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir 2025. Dragflick sensation Harmanpreet Singh-led side has comfortably won their pool stage matches, having beaten China 4-3, Japan 3-2 and Kazakhstan 15-0 to top Pool A.







India on the right track but yet to go full throttle



Though coach Craig Fulton’s side won all its group-stage games, it will focus on improving a slightly static attack and a porous penalty-corner defence in the next round of Asia Cup.



Saikat Chakraborty





India will face defending champion Korea to begin the Super4s round. | Photo Credit: RV MOORTHY/The Hindu



In the sweltering heat of Rajgir, Craig Fulton’s men were looking to bury the ghosts of a disappointing FIH Pro League campaign and secure a spot in the World Cup at the Asia Cup 2025. However, for the continent’s top-ranked team, now regularly going shoulder-to-shoulder with the big boys of world hockey, its journey to the Super 4s wasn’t as smooth as expected, against Asian rivals who have struggled to find their footing over the past decade, with none even breaking into the world’s top 10.







Let’s remember MAM Ramaswamy who donated the Asia Cup trophy, and why?



K. ARUMUGAM







Men’s Asia Cup is now on its 12th edition, has evolved to be the most cherished asset of the Asian hockey fraternity. It was the bonhomie between then Indian Hockey Federation president Dr MAM Ramaswamy and his counterpart in Pakistan Brig (Retd) Manzoor Hussain Atif that saw the concept of an exclusive hockey tournament beyond the realm of the FIH and IOC, took shape. Recently released book, ‘TURF BATTLES’: India’s Asia Cup journey’ recollects and reconstructs the context in which both Dr MAM, as he is popularly known, and Atif envisioned the Asia Cup. It was in fact the Asia Cup trophy was willingly presented by Dr MAM on his own resources.







O2025 Oceania Cup

Darwin



All times GMT +9:30



Men



4 Sep 2025 18:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

6 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

7 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR)



Women



4 Sep 2025 20:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

6 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

7 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR)



Finding the goals, fixing the leaks: How India is righting its Pro League wrongs ahead of crucial Women’s Asia Cup campaign



Reeling from the ignominy of relegation from the FIH Pro League, the Indian women’s team has the perfect chance for a comeback as it hopes to clinch a World Cup spot through the Asia Cup.



Rajdeep Saha





The Indian women’s hockey team, during a training session at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ground in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K



A muggy Bengaluru afternoon had given way to a cool evening, a light drizzle speckling the azure blue turf at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre. The Indian women’s hockey players were split into two different-coloured vests, simulating match scenarios in an intra-squad game devised by analytical coach Dave Smolenaars and head coach Harendra Singh.







Hockey India League to be hit by European snub as countries refuse to release players



Some of the top European countries cited a packed calendar for 2026, a year in which the World Cup will also be held in Belgium and The Netherlands



by Mihir Vasavda





Nearly half of the 96 international stars in the 2024-25 edition of the league, with close to 45 players spread across the eight men’s and four women’s teams, could be absent next year. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



After more than two dozen international players pulled out of the Hockey India League (HIL) last season, citing unappealing pay as one of the key reasons, the competition is staring at the prospect of an even bigger exodus of foreign stars for the upcoming edition.







Pakistan won't play Junior Hockey World Cup in India: PHF





Hockey Men's Junior World Cup (Pic credit: FIH)



MUMBAI: After missing the ongoing Asia Cup in Rajgir, Pakistan is set to refuse participation in the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India between Nov 28 and Dec 10 in Chennai, too.







Dutch Hockey Tactician Roelant Oltmans Open To Short-Term Roles With India



Roelant Oltmans admitted that India is not the easiest of countries to work, especially in the sporting sector.





Roelant Oltmans is open to working in the country again but doesn't want a full-time job© AFP



Legendary Dutch hockey coach and former High Performance Director of the Indian men's team, Roelant Oltmans is open to working in the country again but doesn't want a full-time assignment at this stage of his career. The 71-year-old, who served a five-year stint with the Indian men's team first as a High Performance Director (HPD) and then as head coach, was removed in 2017 following a string of poor performances by the national side, in particular a sixth-place finish at the Hockey World League semifinals in London. He had then said that India is not the easiest of countries to work, especially in the sporting sector.







Men’s National Program Open Camp



Join Field Hockey Canada for the Canadian Men’s National Open Camp







Are you a competitive hockey player with aspirations to represent Canada on the international stage? Field Hockey Canada invites you to express your interest in attending the Canadian Men’s National Open Camp.







Brisbane Blaze Unveils Final Squads for the 2025 Hockey One Season







The Brisbane Blaze has announced their final squad selections for the 2025 Hockey One season, showcasing an impressive blend of seasoned players and emerging talent ready to excel. Following a successful 2024 season—with the women’s team finishing second and the men’s team third—the Blaze continues their legacy as the only franchise consistently reaching the finals since the league’s inception.







Double delight for Leinster as U16 & U18 Boys win Interprovincial Series







Lisnagarvey: The Boys’ Interprovincial Series saw U16 & U18 Teams from Ulster, Munster, and Leinster meet in Lisnagarvey Hockey Club across the weekend as the annual competition returned to the weekend format. After three exceptionally competitive days of hockey, Leinster secured the titles in both the U16 & U18 age groups.







Celebrate 2025 National Field Hockey Day on September 14







Join USA Field Hockey in celebrating the 13th annual National Field Hockey Day on Sunday, September 14, 2025! All field hockey fans are encouraged to share what they are doing to celebrate the day dedicated to this wonderful sport.







2025 NCAA Field Hockey Season Preview: Division II



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







It’s shaping up to be another thrilling season as Division II field hockey takes the field this Thursday. With fewer programs than its Division I and III counterparts, nearly every matchup carries weight, and championship contenders can emerge from unexpected corners.







South African Hockey Statement: In Memoriam – Haydn Townsend







It is with deep sadness that South African Hockey has learnt of the passing of our former Executive Member and valuable member of the South African Hockey family, Haydn Townsend.



