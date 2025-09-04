Thursday 4 September 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



3 Sep 2025 14:30 JPN v TPE (5-8th Place) 2 - 0

3 Sep 2025 17:00 MAS v CHN (Super4s Pool) 2 - 0

3 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v KOR (Super4s Pool) 2 - 2



4 Sep 2025 14:30 BAN v KAZ (5-8th Place)

4 Sep 2025 17:00 KOR v CHN (Super4s Pool)

4 Sep 2025 19:30 MAS v IND (Super4s Pool)



5 Sep 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Japan Defeats Chinese Taipei 2–0 in Hero Asia Cup 2025







The Japanese side controlled the tempo of the game from the opening whistle, converting their dominance into two well-constructed goals. Despite resilient defending and counter attempts from Chinese Taipei, Japan maintained their clean sheet to secure full points.







Super 4s Explode into Action with Malaysia on Top and India-Korea in Dramatic Draw







Match 1: Japan vs Chinese Taipei – Japan seal 5th/8th place opener

The day opened with Japan securing a 2–0 win against Chinese Taipei in the 5th–8th place classification match. Japan controlled possession and dictated tempo, finding goals at key moments while keeping their opponents at bay.







India draw 2-2 against Korea in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025



Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh scored the goals for India







Rajgir, 3 September: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team and Korea played out a 2-2 draw in their opening Super 4s game at the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. Hardik Singh (8') and Mandeep Singh (53') were the goalscorers for India while Jihun Yang (12') and Hyeonhong Kim (14') scored for Korea.







Error prone India struggle for draw while the Koreans show what is precision



s2h Team







Befitting its contemporary status, India dominated the field proceedings in its Super 4s opener against the defending champions South Korea, but shortcomings inside the striking circle, made it to struggle even for a draw. The draw was even seemed eluding, as the Koreans, known for precision and perfection in whatever they do on the turf, once again rose to their vintage level at the rain-delayed contest at the Rajgir Sports Complex. Two hours before the 2-2 draw, resurgent Malaysia set aside the tough challenge of China to romp home a memorable 2-0 win, both goals coming in the last quarter.







Misfiring India manages to draw with Korea



With Malaysia up next on Thursday, the team has less than 24 hours to get its body, and more importantly, its mind sorted.



Uthra Ganesan





India’s Mandeep Singh celebrates after scoring the second goal against Korea during the Asia Cup. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



If missed chances could write a story, they would write a glorious one for the Indian men’s hockey team. On Wednesday as well, the players would have been left ruing the multitude of opportunities they wasted in a hard-fought 2-2 draw with defending champion Korea in its first Super 4s game of the Asia Cup at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Wednesday.







Rain, roaring crowd and smart Koreans: Indian hockey team undone by fierce obstacles in Asia Cup Super 4 opener



‘India should have scored 5-6 goals’ against Korea, Mandeep Singh said, as Indian hockey team were held to a thrilling 2-2 draw by Korea in the Super 4 opener of Asia Cup Hockey 2025 in Rajgir.



Jaspreet Singh





In difficult conditions, Hardik Singh scored a brilliant goal for the Indian hockey team. Images: Hockey India



Rajgir: The more you watch the highlights reels of India’s ‘Super 4’ match against South Korea in the men’s hockey Asia Cup, the more Hardik Singh’s words ring in your ears. A day before Wednesday’s match, the Indian vice-captain had categorically said: “Our game will depend on the execution of our forwards”. The game panned out word for word.







India huff and puff to salvage points against Korea



Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh scored the goals for Indi





Sukhjeet Singh played the perfect pass through the Korean defense for Mandeep Singh (53') to tuck the ball into an empty net to level the game. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team and Korea played out a 2-2 draw in their opening Super 4s game at the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. Hardik Singh (8') and Mandeep Singh (53') were the goalscorers for India while Jihun Yang (12') and Hyeonhong Kim (14') scored for Korea.







India coach Fulton says team must ‘be better for things to change’ after draw against Korea



After the match, which was delayed by heavy rain, Fulton addressed the importance of managing the moment, especially with a boisterous home crowd.



Saikat Chakraborty





File photo: Indian men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/The Hindu



The Indian men’s hockey team’s 2-2 draw against South Korea in its opening Super 4s match of the Asia Cup 2025 exposed a recurring issue: composure under pressure. Head coach Craig Fulton noted that despite dominating play, the team squandered several opportunities, including a dozen open-play chances and six penalty corners.







"A game of two halves": Team India reflects on 2-2 draw against South Korea in Asia Cup







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]: Following his team's draw against South Korea in their Super 4s fixture in the Men's Hockey Asia Cup, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh pointed out that the team did not play well in the first half, while they did really well in the second half. He also spoke on how converting opportunities into goals still remains vital to the side.







"We faced a big learning curve...": Mandeep Singh after 2-2 draw against Korea in Asia Cup







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]: Following his side's draw against South Korea in the Asia Cup Rajgir, Mandeep Singh, who scored the equaliser, said that the team failed to achieve the outcome with regards to goal-scoring and vowed to do better in the upcoming matches.







Cannot underestimate any team: Manpreet Singh on Asia Cup 2025 opposition



India managed a 2-2 draw against the defending champions, Korea, in a tough and intense Super4s opening match.



By Syed Jaffer Imam





Mandeep Singh's late equaliser helped India to salvage a point against South Korea. (Photo Credits: The Bridge)



Team India managed a 2-2 draw against the defending champions, Korea, in a tough and intense opening match of the Super 4s stage at the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025.







Indian hockey team now has a deeper understanding of what the mental side of game means, reckons Paddy Upton



With a spot in next year’s World Cup on the line at the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, the Indian hockey side is looking at the South African to help it navigate high-stakes pressure.



Saikat Chakraborty





FILE PHOTO: Paddy Upton played a crucial role in helping the Indian hockey team bag a second consecutive bronze at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/ The Hindu



Following a disappointing performance at the 2023 World Cup on home soil, the Indian men’s hockey team made a remarkable comeback, winning gold at the Asian Games and a second consecutive Olympic bronze at the Paris. This turnaround was significantly aided by mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, known for his Midas touch in sport.







2025 Oceania Cup

Darwin



All times GMT +9:30



Men



4 Sep 2025 18:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 0

6 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

7 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR)



Women



4 Sep 2025 20:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

6 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

7 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR)



FIH Match Centre







GAME DAY! Oceania Cup 2025 preview







Few rivalries in world sport carry the weight, respect and intensity of Australia versus New Zealand on the hockey turf. The two nations have spent more than a century pushing each other to the limit — fierce competitors on the field yet bound by deep ANZAC ties off it.







Changes made to Men's Oceania Cup Squad







The Vantage Black Sticks Men are set to begin their Oceania Cup campaign tonight at 8:30pm NZT against Australia in Darwin, with a few late changes to the squad bringing fresh energy and opportunity.







Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



5 Sep 2025 12:15 JPN v SGP (Pool B)

5 Sep 2025 14:30 IND v THA (Pool B)

5 Sep 2025 16:45 KOR v TPE (Pool A)

5 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v MAS (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







‘India, Pakistan may not host hockey events unless normal political ties established’



Mohammad Yaqoob



LAHORE: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan may not get any tournament of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and of its Asian chapter in future until the two neighbouring countries establish normal political relations, a well-informed source close to the matter exclusively told Dawn on Wednesday.







'It’s an Insult,' Pakistan hockey players reject 400 rupee allowance proposal



Players warned that if these conditions persist, they may be forced to quit hockey altogether



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan hockey team players pictured during Asian Champions Trophy. — Facebook/@asiahockey/File



LAHORE: The Pakistan hockey team players expressed strong dissatisfaction on Thursday over the proposed daily allowance of 400 rupees, calling it an insult to their dedication and sacrifices for the sport.







South African Men’s High Performance Squad Announced for 2025/26







South African Hockey is proud to unveil the SA Men’s High Performance Squad for the 2025/26 season – a talented and dynamic group of players who will form the backbone of our international ambitions over the next cycle.







NCAA Division 1 results - 3 September 2025







College Games to Watch: Division II Opening Weekend



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







Kicking off Division II opening weekend are four matches that feature showdowns between the Northeast 10 (NE10) and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) on Thursday. The weekend will continue will several top-ten match-ups, rounded out with 12 games on Sunday to get your Division II field hockey fix. Find the full Division II field hockey schedule here.



