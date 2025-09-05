Friday 5 September 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



4 Sep 2025 14:30 BAN v KAZ (5-8th Place) 5 - 1

4 Sep 2025 17:00 KOR v CHN (Super4s Pool) 0 - 3

4 Sep 2025 19:30 MAS v IND (Super4s Pool) 1 - 4



5 Sep 2025 is a rest day



6 Sep 2025 14:30 TPE v KAZ (7/8th Place)

6 Sep 2025 17:00 KOR v MAS (Super4s Pool)

6 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v CHN (Super4s Pool)



Pool standings



India Shine, China Rise as Super 4s Battle Intensifies on Day 6 Rajgir, Bihar – September 4, 2025:







With just one round of matches left before the final, the race for continental glory and qualification to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 is wide open — with India now leading the Super 4s standings.







Bangladesh Clinch 5–1 Victory Over Kazakhstan in Hero Asia Cup 2025







The match began with Bangladesh setting the pace early, striking three goals in the first half to take firm control. Kazakhstan attempted to fight back, but the Bangladeshi defense stayed compact and denied clear chances. In the second half, Bangladesh continued their dominance, adding two more goals to seal the result.







Depleted China stuns South Korea, Bangladesh powers past Kazakhstan



China pulled off a surprising victory in the absence of key players, while Bangladesh secured a comfortable win despite not being at its best.



Saikat Chakraborty





Chinese players celebrate scoring the third goal against South Korea. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



After a rain-soaked night, the Asia Cup 2025 matches at Rajgir Sports Complex were once again interrupted by Mother Nature on Thursday. The Super 4s clash between China and South Korea was stopped due to torrential rain, before a sunshower graced most of Bangladesh’s 5-8th place classification clash against Kazakhstan.







Clinical India Defeat Malaysia 4-1 in Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025



Captain Harmanpreet Singh won his 250th cap for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team in the game against Malaysia







Rajgir: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team came back from a goal down and stormed over the finish line, defeating Malaysia 4-1, in their second Super 4s game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. It was a landmark day for Captain Harmanpreet Singh as well, as he won his 250th cap for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team.







India Captain Harmanpreet Singh completes 250 International Caps



Stalwart drag flicker completed the milestone during India's Super 4s match against Malaysia







Rajgir (Bihar): Hockey India congratulated Harmanpreet Singh, the stalwart drag flicker, on completing 250 International Caps when India took on Malaysia in the Super 4s match here at the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 on Thursday.







India returns to winning ways against Malaysia, inches closer to final spot



The result took India to the top of the table with four points, with China second on three, ahead of Malaysia on goal difference.



Uthra Ganesan





India’s Vivek Sagar Prasad (32) celebrates with teammates after scoring the fourth goal. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



Indian men took a big step towards redemption and a spot in the final of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 with a convincing 4-1 win against Malaysia in their second Super 4s match at the Rajgir Sports Complex here on Thursday.







Coach Fulton's animated chat does the trick as win over Malaysia restores India’s self belief



Coach Craig Fulton looked pretty animated as he gathered players around him in the quarter break after India conceded a goal to Malaysia inside two minutes. The result? The next 15 minutes were the best of the game for India, and the momentum decisively shifted towards the home team.



Jaspreet Singh





Hosts India currently lead the Asia Cup Super 4s standings after their 4-1 victory over Malaysia. Image: Hockey India



A quick but heavy shower here in Rajgir threatened a repeat of a delayed start to India’s game on Thursday, but the skies settled down, as did the crowd, after the DJ had switched his playlist to rain songs to keep the fans at the Rajgir Sports Complex entertained.







India dismantle Malaysia to lead Super 4s table



The victory was a gift of sorts to skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who won his 250th international cap.





India celebrate Manpreet Singh's goal. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team came back from a goal down and stormed over the finish line, defeating Malaysia 4-1, in their second Super 4s game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. It was a landmark day for Captain Harmanpreet Singh as well, as he won his 250th cap for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team.







Harmanpreet lauds defense as India finds its mojo



The Indian team came from behind to register a massive 4-1 victory against Malaysia in the second Super 4s match.



By Syed Jaffer Imam





Skipper Harmanpreet Singh was playing his 250th international match. (Photo credit: The Bridge)



India boosted its Super 4s campaign with a commanding 4-1 win over Malaysia at Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Thursday.







Speedy Tigers waste bright start as India run riot in Bihar



By Aftar Singh





Pic from Hockey India



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's World Cup hopes hang in the balance after a 4-1 defeat to hosts India at the Asia Cup in Bihar on Thursday. The Speedy Tigers must now beat South Korea on Saturday to stay alive in the tournament.







China coach blasts Asian hockey for giving ‘all the attention’ to India, slams Asia Cup scheduling



Jaspreet Singh







By the end of this week, the men’s Asia Cup hockey champion will be crowned, with the winner also securing a ticket to next year’s World Cup. But while Bihar hosts its second international tournament in Rajgir in just 10 months, China’s new head coach Michel van den Heuvel believes the overemphasis on India is stunting Asian hockey’s growth and competitiveness.







How China is preparing to become a hockey superpower with its sights set on Olympic glory



With a world ranking of 23 — its highest in years — the Chinese men’s team is setting its sights on becoming a global hockey powerhouse.



Saikat Chakraborty





The Chinese players have been showcasing a striking level of physicality in the tournament. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu



After defeating defending champion South Korea 3-0 in the Super 4s stage of the Asia Cup 2025 with only 14 outfield players available in a rain-soaked evening in Rajgir, China’s captain Chongcong Chen entered the mixed zone radiating satisfaction.







2025 Oceania Cup

Darwin



All times GMT +9:30



Men



4 Sep 2025 18:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 0

6 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

7 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR)



Women



4 Sep 2025 20:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 0 - 1

6 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR)

7 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR)



Kookaburras open Oceania Cup with 2-0 victory







The Kookaburras opened their Oceania Cup campaign with a hard-fought 2–0 win over New Zealand in Darwin, in a match that marked a double celebration — Jeremy Hayward’s homecoming as co-captain, and Lachie Sharp’s long-awaited return to international hockey.







Hockeyroos fall 1-0 to New Zealand in first Oceania Cup match







The Hockeyroos will have to come from one game down in the three‑Test Oceania Cup series after falling 1–0 to New Zealand in a hard‑fought opener in Darwin. Despite sustained pressure, a clear territorial edge and a significant circle entry advantage, the Hockeyroos couldn’t find the finishing touch to turn dominance into goals.







Vantage Black Sticks Women lead the series - Oceania Cup







The 2025 Oceania Cup got underway in Darwin last night, with both the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women facing Australia in the first of three matches in the classic trans-Tasman rivalry. Both sides were eager to set the tone early and take an advantage into the weekend’s remaining fixtures.







Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



5 Sep 2025 12:15 JPN v SGP (Pool B) 9 - 0

5 Sep 2025 14:30 IND v THA (Pool B) 11 - 0

5 Sep 2025 16:45 KOR v TPE (Pool A)

5 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v MAS (Pool A)



6 Sep 2025 16:45 THA v SGP (Pool B)

6 Sep 2025 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool B)



Pool standings



Without Deepika and Savita, India face a daunting task; coach Harendra Singh calls for players to see pressure as privilege



India are bolstered by the return of Nikki Pradhan and Udita in defense after a leaky defense ruined their Pro League campaign



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





HockeyDeepika on the left and Savita Punia on right. (FILE photo)



A sense of disappointment is evident in coach Harendra Singh’s voice as he discusses two injury setbacks to the Indian women’s hockey team, on either end of the pitch.







Indian Women’s Team all set to kick off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in Hangzhou



Team India will take on Thailand on September 5th







Hangzhou: The Indian Women's Hockey team is all set to take on Thailand as they kick off their Women's Asia Cup 2025 journey on September 5. India, having last faced Thailand during the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 in November last year, will be looking to continue their momentum and win their game with a good margin. The two teams have faced each other seven times in the past with India having won all the matches and only having conceded 1 goal in those 7 seven matches.







Hockey India dispels reports, confirms Pakistan’s participation in Junior World Cup



This news goes against earlier reports that suggested Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) president Tariq Hussain Bugti had announced the team would not be playing.



Saikat Chakraborty





FILE PHOTO: Team players of Pakistan celebrate after scoring a goal during the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Malaysia 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Pakistan is set to participate in the FIH Men’s Junior World Cup 2025 in India, confirmed Hockey India’s secretary general Bholanath Singh.







South African Women’s High Performance Squad Announced for 2025/26







Following the conclusion of the 2025 South African Hockey IPT, the South African Hockey Association is proud to announce the SA Women’s Hockey High Performance Squad for the 2025/26 cycle.







Canada’s Junior Teams Shine at Junior Pan Am Games



Depth in talent pipeline on display in Paraguay







As the Junior Pan American Games wrapped up in Paraguay last week, Canada’s Junior National Teams delivered performances that reflect a growing legacy of strength and depth in the nation’s junior field hockey programs.







Weigand and Onyekwue Nnaji strengthen Polo’s panel







Hamburger Polo Club have made significant additions to their line-up as they look set to be among the favourites to win the German Bundesliga this season.







Irish hockey player gripped by new charity scheme





Nick Page aims to 'give back, one grip at a time'



Ireland and Oxted hockey player Nick Page has launched a purpose-driven chamois grip company aimed at supporting charities through every sale.







