Saturday 6 September 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



5 Sep 2025 was a rest day



6 Sep 2025 14:30 TPE v KAZ (7/8th Place)

6 Sep 2025 17:00 KOR v MAS (Super4s Pool)

6 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v CHN (Super4s Pool)



7 Sep 2025 14:30 JPN v BAN (5/6th Place)

7 Sep 2025 17:00 3rd Super4s Pool v 4th Super4s Pool (3/4th Place)

7 Sep 2025 19:30 1st Super4s Pool v 2nd Super4s Pool (Final)



Pool standings



Crucial India match against Hulunbir Hero team China promises to be a cracker



s2h Team







Two defenders, Harmanpreet Singh and Jugraj Singh, combined well to score the only goal of the final, field effort at that, in the latest edition of the Asian Champions Trophy last year, as their rival China withstood every pressure the Indian forwards exerted to score a goal till then. Heroics of such nature has to emerge today from India in the crucial super 4s match against resurgent China.







Rejuvenated India hopes to seal final spot against China



India’s comprehensive win against Malaysia in its last outing on Thursday visibly eased the pressure on the players, who finally looked relaxed for perhaps the first time in the competition.



Uthra Ganesan





The Indian men’s hockey team has finally begun to look like the free-flowing machine that it was expected to be before the Asia Cup began | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



Five games into the tournament and two away from assuring itself of a World Cup spot, the Indian men’s hockey team has finally begun to look like the free-flowing machine that it was expected to be before the Asia Cup began. On Saturday, it would be looking to continue the momentum against China in its final Super 4s match.







India and China rivalry to sizzle Asia Cup semis



The battle for Super 4s will include the second fixture between Korea and Malaysia





China delivered a crucial 3–0 victory over Korea in the first Super 4s match. PHOTO: ASIAN HOCKEY FED



The day six of the Hero Asia Cup 2025 on Thursday brought decisive results in both the classification and the Super 4s stage in Rajgir, Bihar.







Do or die mission for Speedy Tigers in Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh’s Speedy Tigers will be up against South Korea in the last Super Four match at the 2025 Asia Cup at Rajgir Sport Complex in Bihar, India, tomorrow. - NSTP pic



KUALA LUMPUR: It will be a do or die mission for Speedy Tigers against defending champions South Korea in the last Super Four match at the 2025 Asia Cup at Rajgir Sport Complex in Bihar, India, tomorrow.







Have not been able to perform upto standards: HI President Tirkey on India's performance in Hockey Asia Cup







Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 6 (ANI): Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey believes India's men's hockey team has performed in patches at the ongoing Asia Cup, with some fixtures showcasing their remarkable talent, while in others, they have failed to meet the standards associated with them.







Personal loss, injury to making India proud again — Shilanand competes redemption arc at Hockey Asia Cup 2025



Shilanand Lakra returned to the Indian team after two years of crisis, both on and off the turf, scoring and assisting against Malaysia at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025.





Rajgir: India’s Shilanand Lakra celebrates after scoring a goal during a Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Malaysia, in Rajgir, Bihar. | Photo Credit: PTI



Perseverance and grit define Shilanand Lakra’s journey as the Indian striker overcame a career-threatening injury and the loss of his father to return to the national team after two years in the ongoing Asia Cup.







For Japanese team, hockey tour at Asia Cup is also a spiritual quest



Asia Cup 2025: Captain Raiki Fujishima found that for more than half a century, pilgrims from Japan had been undertaking the long journey to this town, two hours from Patna, famous for its ancient ruins and Buddhist temples.



by Mihir Vasavda





On Friday, an off day for the teams, the Japanese players visited the Vishwa Shanti Stupa after their training session. (Express Photo)



When he heard of the Hockey Asia Cup host city, Raiki Fujishima typed “Rajgir” on his browser. Sport had taken him to exotic places, but Japan’s captain had “never heard of this place before”.







Road to the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify?



India’s unbeaten Pool A run and strong Super 4s start put them within reach of the World Cup.





India’s campaign so far has been a story of dominance and resilience. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



As the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar, enters its decisive phase, all eyes are on the Indian men’s hockey team.







2025 Oceania Cup

Darwin



All times GMT +9:30



Men



4 Sep 2025 18:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 0

6 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 1

7 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR)



Women



4 Sep 2025 20:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 0 - 1

6 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 0

7 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR)



Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



5 Sep 2025 12:15 JPN v SGP (Pool B) 9 - 0

5 Sep 2025 14:30 IND v THA (Pool B) 11 - 0

5 Sep 2025 16:45 KOR v TPE (Pool A) 9 - 0

5 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v MAS (Pool A) 8 - 0



6 Sep 2025 16:45 THA v SGP (Pool B)

6 Sep 2025 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool B)



7 Sep 2025 16:45 MAS v TPE (Pool A)

7 Sep 2025 19:00 KOR v CHN (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women’s Asia Cup 2025 – Day 1: Statement Wins for Japan, India, Korea and Hosts China Hangzhou, China — 5 September 2025:







High-tempo hockey and disciplined defensive structures defined the opening day, with contenders in both pools laying down early markers. The strong goal differentials underline the attacking intent on show in Hangzhou, while four clean sheets highlight the defensive standards set from the outset.







India clinch a commanding 11-0 win over Thailand



Mumtaz Khan, Udita, and Beauty Dung Dung scored two goals apiece for India





Indian Women’s Team launch Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a commanding 11-0 win over Thailand. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)



The Indian Women's Hockey team couldn't have begun their Women's Asia Cup 2025 journey on a brighter note as they defeated Thailand with a commanding scoreline of 11-0 in their Pool B fixture.







Malaysia suffer crushing 0-8 defeat to China in opening match





Pic from Malaysian Hockey Federation’s FB page



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's hockey team started their campaign on a losing note, suffering a crushing 0-8 defeat against hosts China in their opening match of the 2025 Women's Asia Cup, Group A, held in Gongshu, China today.







SCHC, Kampong, OR and Bloemendaal in finals for ABN Cup



Ramon Min|







The finalists of the ABN Amro Hockey Weekend have been announced. For the women, SCHC and Kampong qualified for the final of the preseason tournament, while for the men the final is between Oranje-Rood and Bloemendaal.







Brax facing new horizons after stellar 2024/25







Things couldn’t be much better for Braxgata than they were in the 2024-25 season: the women’s team won their first national championship since 2017, and the men will soon play in the Euro Hockey League for the first time.







Slavia and Dubina ready for EHL challenge







Slavia Prague captain Patrik Dubina is looking forward to his club showing their best hockey in Barcelona where they will face Saint Germain on October 9th in the EHL Men’s KO16.







HC Melbourne’s Final Squads are locked in for Season 5 of Hockey One







HC Melbourne has ramped up its preparations for the upcoming Hockey One season, with the club today announcing its final squads. The men’s and women’s squads, featuring 25 players respectively, will now lock into final training blocks before round one on Sunday 12 of October.







Junior High Performance Staff Announces U-18 USWNT Head Coach







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey’s Junior High Performance (JHP) staff is excited to announce the appointment of Jamie Montgomery as head coach of the U.S. U-18 Women’s National Team.







Hockey India felicitates Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay for their stellar careers



Lalit and Vandana had recently announced their retirements from international hockey







Rajgir: Hockey India today felicitated two stalwarts of Indian Hockey – former Indian Women’s Hockey Team forward Vandana Katariya and former Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay – for their outstanding contributions to the sport. Both players had recently announced their retirements from international hockey, marking the end of two illustrious careers that inspired a generation of players and fans alike.







Rajgir Sports Academy gets Asian Hockey Federation affiliation



The sprawling 90-acre Rajgir Sports Complex, located in the Nalanda district of Bihar, offers facilities for 22 other sports in addition to hockey.



Saikat Chakraborty





Tayyab Ikram, FIH President, with Raveendran Sankaran, DG and CEO of BSSA during a Conclave on Hockey in Rajgir on Friday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu



Rajgir Sports Academy received official affiliation with the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), a move announced by International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram.







Hockey Ireland Launches Walking Hockey Programme







Hockey Ireland is delighted to launch its new Walking Hockey programme – a fun, social, and inclusive variation of the game that makes hockey accessible to everyone, regardless of age, health, or ability. Walking Hockey is designed for those who are new to the sport, returning after time away, or looking for a gentler way to stay active. With no running, no physical contact, and simplified rules, it focuses on enjoyment, participation, and building connections through sport.







NCAA Division 1 results - 5 September 2025







Former national hockey player Surya Prakash dies at 66



By Aftar Singh





Former national hockey player M. Surya Prakash, a member of the Malaysian team that finished fourth at the 1979 Junior World Cup in France, has passed away. PIC CREDIT TO FB/SELANGOR HOCKEY ASSOCIATION



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey player M. Surya Prakash, a member of the Malaysian team that finished fourth at the 1979 Junior World Cup in France, has passed away.



