Sunday 7 September 2025

Hero Men's Asia Cup Rajgir 2025

Rajgir (IND)



All times GMT +5:30



5 Sep 2025 was a rest day



6 Sep 2025 14:30 TPE v KAZ (7/8th Place) 4 - 6

6 Sep 2025 17:00 KOR v MAS (Super4s Pool) 4 - 3

6 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v CHN (Super4s Pool) 7 - 0



7 Sep 2025 14:30 JPN v BAN (5/6th Place) 6 - 1

7 Sep 2025 17:00 MAS v CHN (3/4th Place)

7 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v KOR (Final)



Pool standings



Speedy Tigers squander 3-1 lead, crash out of Asia Cup final race



By Aftar Singh





Pic from Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers blew their chance of sealing early qualification for next year's World Cup after crashing out of the Asia Cup final race on Saturday.







India will face defending champions Korea in the final on Sunday







Rajgir: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team enjoyed a comfortable 7-0 win over China, in their third Super 4s game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. Abhishek (46', 50'), Shilanand Lakra (4'), Dilpreet Singh (7'), Mandeep Singh (18'), Raj Kumar Pal (37') and Sukhjeet Singh (39') were the goalscorers for India. India asserted complete dominance right from the first whistle and have now reached the final of the prestigious tournament where they will face defending champions Korea on Sunday.







Craig Fulton’s side had six different goal-scorers on the night to finish top of the group ahead of Korea on goal difference.



Uthra Ganesan





India’s Raj Kumar Pal (25) celebrates scoring the fourth goal against China during the Asia Cup Men’s Hockey. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



Tricky, tough, tense. India’s last Super 4s game at the Asia Cup here against China was expected to be all of this and more. Instead, it was a masterclass in what the Indian team was capable of when it got its mind to it as the host ran roughshod for a 7-0 victory to storm into the final and a step closer to a World Cup spot on Saturday.







K ARUMUGAM







Shedding its sluggish and sagging phase in which it was here in Rajgir hitherto, India came out all blazing today against China. And, entered the final heroically. Dominating from the word go, Harmanpreet Singh’s India went ruthlessly scoring at will, almost blitzkrieg-like, giving no elbow room for their rival to maneuver, and in the process equalled a historical record. India’s biggest win over China in the Asia Cup history stood 7-0 which Surjit Singh led India achieved 43 years ago in Karachi. Today, it was equalled with six Indians figuring in the scorer’s list.







It was non-stop action for the 4,000-odd fans who enjoyed every Indian move and the goal-fest the game produced. The forward-to-forward connection, which was evident in the win over Malaysia, was once again the feature of India’s game, with Shilanand Lakra having an outstanding match.



Jaspreet Singh





India's Sukhjeet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's fifth goal in their Asia Cup Super 4s meeting with China in Rajgir. PTI



Ever since the weather in Rajgir has been slightly less forgiving than in the first week of the Asia Cup, India’s game and fortunes too have turned. Playing with the dominance that everyone predicted but remained missing in the pool stage, India made a statement by thrashing China 7-0 on Saturday to break open the door to the final, where they will face defending champions South Korea for the title and a ticket to the World Cup.







Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek starred as India beat China 7-0.







The Indian men’s hockey team enjoyed a comfortable 7-0 win over China, in their third Super 4s game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir on Saturday.







Shilanand Lakra was named player of the match for his goal and two assists against China.



By Syed Jaffer Imam







India defeated China in a one-sided contest to register a splendid victory in the last Super 4s game. of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup on Saturday.







Why Jarmanpreet Singh’s attacking role is crucial for India’s title ambitions



Jarmanpreet has developed into a dynamic modern full-back, the only one in the squad. His game is built on relentless overlapping runs down the right flank.



Saikat Chakraborty





FILE PHOTO: Jarmanpreet is an excellent ball carrier who likes to drive forward from the deep and possesses a good technical level with a great understanding of when to make an offensive run. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES



In the fourth minute of India’s virtual Asia Cup 2025 semifinal against China, India coach Craig Fulton brought on right-back Jarmanpreet Singh in place of Jugraj Singh. Barely 30 seconds later, Harmanpreet Singh launched a long, aerial pass across the field, finding Jarmanpreet perfectly on the right flank just inside the Chinese D. Jarmanpreet skillfully controlled the ball with a single touch and quickly squared it toward the goal, where Shilanand Lakra was waiting to tap it in.







Rajgir (Patna) [India]: The Indian Men's Hockey Team produced a commanding performance to secure a 7-0 victory over China in their third Super 4s match at the Men's Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 on Saturday. With this emphatic win, India booked their spot in the final, where they will take on defending champions Korea for the coveted title.







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]: Following his side's win over China in the final Super 4s match of the Men's Asia Cup, Indian coach Craig Fulton expressed happiness at his team's qualification to the final and said that the team will "play the game, not the occasion".







India-Korea rivalry is a folklore kind of stuff



K ARUMUGAM







Asian hockey has been a two-way horse with India and Pakistan’s powerful presence. It lasted for four decades (1940s to 1970). South Korea’s emergence in the mid 1980s changed the course much like Belgium of 2000s in the European continent. Since the mid 80s, thanks to the rise of Korea, the Asian hockey has become a three-horse race. The mere fact none of the other Asian nations could ever win either Cup or Asian Games title speak about the India-Pakistan-Korean triangle. The mere fact that two of the famed trio figured in 10 of the 12 Asia Cup final vouchsafe for their utter dominance. We will have one more today: India-Korea final.







From Selling Flags to Hockey Glory: India's drag-flicker Jugraj Singh’s Remarkable Journey







“Resilience, grit and determination” — that is what defines Indian men’s hockey drag-flicker Jugraj Singh, who once sold water bottles and flags at the Attari-Wagah border to support his family.







Hockey India selection committee chairman hints at overhaul after Asia Cup 2025, says ‘two to four players’ on borderline



The chairman, RP Singh, emphasised the need to take tough decisions to field a competitive team that can end India’s five-decade-long World Cup medal drought.



Saikat Chakraborty





FILE PHOTO: For the ongoing Asia Cup, veterans and two-time Olympic bronze medallists Shamsher Singh (pic), Gurjant Singh, and Nilakanta Sharma were left out. | Photo Credit: REUTERS



Hockey India is preparing for a new era as it looks to the future of the sport. Selection trials for the Junior World Cup 2025 will be held on September 13 at SAI Bengaluru, as confirmed by RP Singh, chairman of Hockey India’s selection committee.







2025 Oceania Cup

Darwin



All times GMT +9:30



Men



4 Sep 2025 18:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 0

6 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 1

7 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 1



Women



4 Sep 2025 20:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 0 - 1

6 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 0

7 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 5)



Hockeyroos look ahead to next World Cup qualification event after being beaten by NZ in Oceania Cup







The Hockeyroos will need to wait to early next year to seek qualification for the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup after being beaten New Zealand in a tough penalty shootout game, 1-1 (3-5) in the Oceania Cup.







Black Sticks women book their tickets to World Cup with heroic effort





New Zealand's Black Sticks women have qualified for the Hockey World Cup after a tense 5-4 win against Australia on penalties in the Oceania Cup series decider in the Northern Territory. Photo: supplied



The Black Sticks women have snatched a remarkable win on penalties against Australia's Hockeyroos to seal a place in next year's World Cup







Kookaburras clinch Oceania Cup again with 4-1 victory over New Zealand







The Kookaburras have done it again — clinching the 2025 Oceania Cup series in Darwin with a commanding 4–1 win over New Zealand, and in the process extending one of world sport’s most remarkable streaks.







Australia take game two as Vantage Black Sticks eye Sunday deciders - Oceania Cup







Day two of the 2025 Oceania Cup saw both the Vantage Black Sticks Men and Women take the field in Darwin for their second matches against Australia. In warm Northern Territory weather, both teams had strong moments throughout the day, but Australia came away with wins in both matches to take the upper hand in the series.







Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



6 Sep 2025 16:45 THA v SGP (Pool B) 2 - 1

6 Sep 2025 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool B) 2 - 2



7 Sep 2025 16:45 MAS v TPE (Pool A)

7 Sep 2025 19:00 KOR v CHN (Pool A)



8 Sep 2025 12:15 THA v JPN (Pool B)

8 Sep 2025 14:30 IND v SGP (Pool B)

8 Sep 2025 16:45 MAS v KOR (Pool A)

8 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v TPE (Pool A)



Pool standings



Day 02 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 delivered another round of exciting hockey in Hangzhou, with two Pool B clashes showcasing determination, skill, and drama on the field.







With the group stage heating up, every point will be crucial as teams continue their pursuit of continental glory.







Navneet Kaur’s late, late goal rescues draw for India against Japan in a thriller where goalkeepers shine



Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30’) had scored at the stroke of half-time for India's first equaliser. Meanwhile, for Japan, the goals came in the form of Hiroka Murayama (10’) and Chiko Fujibayashi (58’).



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India women's asia CupIndia and Japan play out a draw in the hockey Asia Cup. (Credit: Hockey India)



In her 50th appearance for India, and finally getting to be the No 1 goalkeeper for the Indian women’s hockey team with Savita Punia sidelined, Bichu Devi Kharibam was largely a spectator in Hangzhou. She had scarce involvement in the match either side of Japan’s opening goal in the 10th minute. But when the Cherry Blossoms bloomed in the final quarter, springing to life in the last five minutes, Bichu had to make two massive saves. Suddenly, her evening lit up. And eventually, she was beaten for the second time in the 58th minute by a penalty stroke that saw India go behind 1-2, after dominating possession and carrying significant attacking threat right through the match. A defeat would have been harsh, but a familiar story of missed chances and conceding avoidable goals.







Navneet, Rutuja help India hold Japan to a draw



Navneet Kaur scored a last-minute equaliser as India remained unbeaten at 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup.







The Indian women’s hockey team put in a strong performance, as they fought hard against Japan, coming back a goal down to draw their second Pool B game at 2-2 at the 2025 Women's Asia Cup.







