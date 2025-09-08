Monday 8 September 2025

6 Sep 2025 14:30 TPE v KAZ (7/8th Place) 4 - 6

6 Sep 2025 17:00 KOR v MAS (Super4s Pool) 4 - 3

6 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v CHN (Super4s Pool) 7 - 0



7 Sep 2025 14:30 JPN v BAN (5/6th Place) 6 - 1

7 Sep 2025 17:00 MAS v CHN (3/4th Place) 4 - 1

7 Sep 2025 19:30 IND v KOR (Final) 4 - 1



Indian men qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026







The Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 came to a conclusion today with India winning the final against Korea to win the gold medal and qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026!







India Crowned Champions of Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025, Qualify for FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026 Rajgir, Bihar – September 7, 2025:







The Hero Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025 has been a celebration of skill, spirit, and sportsmanship. With India’s victory, the tournament not only produced unforgettable moments but also paved the way for Asia’s finest to take on the world stage. Congratulations to all teams, players, and supporters for making this edition a resounding success.







Malaysia beats China to win bronze; Japan eases past Bangladesh to finish fifth



Japan put on a stunning display of skill and dominance, dispatching Bangladesh with a ruthless 5-1 victory to secure a fifth-place finish.



Saikat Chakraborty





The crowd in Rajgir was firmly on Malaysia’s side, roaring with excitement as its team took control of the game. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



Malaysia edged out China 4-1 to claim bronze, while Japan triumphed over Bangladesh 5-1 to finish fifth, before host India takes on the defending champion Korea in the grand finale of Asia Cup 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







India lift the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025; convincingly beat Korea 4-1







Rajgir (Bihar), 7th September 2025: Indian Men's Hockey Team were crowned the Hero Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 winners after they convincingly beat Korea 4-1 in an exciting final here at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday with the stadium packed to the brim as locals turned up in large numbers to cheer the home team. With this win, India have ended the eight-year long wait to regain supremacy in the continent. The last time they won the Asia Cup was in 2017, Dhaka. Today, goals were scored by Dilpreet Singh (28',45'), Sukhjeet Singh (1') and Amit Rohidas (50').







Convincing Cup win for India, and qualifies for the 2026 World Cup



K. ARUMUGAM







India displayed a masterclass hockey to annex the Asia Cup hockey for the fourth time, second on home soils. Taking a lead within 30 seconds, aggressive India raised the tempo which proved too much for the inexperienced Koreans. Despite missing a stroke in the first quarter, scoring a goal apiece in each quarter, India went on to post an impressive 4-1 victory over their traditional tormentor South Korea at the Rajgir Sports Complex, Bihar. Both drew 2-2 in the Super 4s stage.







India beats Korea to win Asia Cup, seals World Cup 2026 berth



With the win, India qualified for next year’s FIH World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands.



Uthra Ganesan





The Indian hockey team celebrates after winning the Asia Cup title. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



India ended an eight-year wait to be crowned the continental champion, winning 4-1 against defending champion Korea in the final of the Asia Cup here on Sunday and assuring itself of a spot at the 2026 World Cup.







Tactical brilliance to selfie buzz: How India turned the tables on Korea to book hockey World Cup spot



Not only have the Indian men been crowned Asian champions for a fourth time, they have also earned a direct entry into the FIH World Cup that will be taking place in Belgium and Netherlands next year.



Jaspreet Singh





The victorious Indian team poses with the trophy after defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final of the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup, qualifying for the 2026 FIH World Cup in the process. PTI



Rajgir: India’s individual and tactical brilliance proved way too much for South Korea in front of a vociferous Sunday crowd here at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday, delivering a fourth Asia Cup title and a ticket to the World Cup next year with an emphatic 4-1 win in the final.







India win title to complete Asian treble; qualify for World Cup



Hockey India announced a reward of Rs 3 lakh each to players and Rs 1.5 lakh to the support staff.





Indian men's hockey team celebrates in Rajgir on Sunday. (Photo credit: Hockey India) By The Bridge Desk Published: 7 Sept 2025 6:58 PM India were crowned the 2025 Men's Hockey Asia Cup champions after they beat Korea 4-1 in an exciting final at the Rajgir Sports Complex on Sunday







"Our only target was to qualify for World Cup": Manpreet Singh after Asia Cup triumph







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]: The Indian men's hockey team delivered a sensational performance on Sunday, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 final at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar to lift the prestigious title. With this victory, India officially qualified for the 2026 Hockey World Cup, making the triumph even more special for the players.







India head coach Fulton credits team’s intelligence, fitness for title win



Fulton, however, conceded that handling the overall tournament situation was something which needed to be better.



Uthra Ganesan





FILE PHOTO: India Chief Coach Craig Fulton’s track record with this side has been impressive — three gold medals and a bronze in four tournaments — but his vision goes beyond just dominating in Asia. | Photo Credit: PTI



Craig Fulton had not been too happy early on in the Hockey Asia Cup but on Sunday, after the Indian men won their fourth competition title, the chief coach was a content man.







Coach Fulton sets eyes on World Cup, Asian Games next year after India's Asia Cup win







Rajgir (Bihar) [India]: Following his side's win over South Korea in the final of the Asia Cup and consequent World Cup qualification, Indian team head coach Craig Fulton has his eyes on both the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games next year and expressed happiness at the team's undefeated run.







Hockey India backs coach Craig Fulton until Asian Games 2026



The federation president also addressed matters surrounding the Junior Hockey World Cup in India later this year and the upcoming Hockey India League.



Saikat Chakraborty





Craig Fulton (C) took over as India head coach in 2023 and led the team to bronze in the Paris Olympics last year. | Photo Credit: Swapan Mahapatra



Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey has stated that the men’s team coach, Craig Fulton, has the organisation’s full support at least until the 2026 Asian Games. This statement was made on Sunday ahead of India’s Asia Cup 2025 final against South Korea at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium.







Speedy Tigers roar to bronze despite coach Sarjit's 'suspension'





Malaysia's Akhimullah Anuar Esook celebrates scoring against China during Sunday's Asia Cup match at the Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar, India. - Pic courtesy of Hockey India/FB



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia clinched third place at the Asia Cup after thumping China 4-1 in Bihar on Sunday – their first podium finish since Sarjit Singh took charge as national coach in March last year.







'Malaysia gave the remote control to their opponents'



By Aftar Singh





Coach Sarjit Singh.



KUALA LUMPUR: While Malaysia's men's hockey team showed improvement at last week's Asia Cup in Bihar, India, the sad thing is that they did not live up to expectations.







Analysing games and learning from them fast always key, next target World Cup: Harmanpreet



India put up a superlative display, defeating South Korea 4-1 in the final on Sunday





India's captain Harmanpreet Singh during the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir, Bihar. PTI file



Indian men's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh said quick analysis and learning from mistakes after every game was key in ending the eight-year title drought at the Asia Cup.







How many times has India played in the men’s Hockey World Cup?



Most recently, the Indian team finished ninth in the 2023 World Cup held in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.





India’s Dilpreet Singh (2) scored the second goal against Korea during the final match of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



The Indian men’s field hockey team qualified for the FIH World Cup 2026 after it beat Korea 4-1 on Sunday in Rajgir to clinch the Asia Cup.







Which teams have qualified for the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2026?



Eight teams have so far qualified for next year’s men’s Hockey World Cup 2026, set to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.





India’s Dilpreet Singh (centre) after striking the second goal against China during the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 final. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



India qualified for next year’s Hockey World Cup after beating Korea 4-1 in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday in Rajgir.







4 Sep 2025 18:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 0

6 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 1

7 Sep 2025 16:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 1



4 Sep 2025 20:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 0 - 1

6 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 0

7 Sep 2025 14:10 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 5)



New Zealand men and women secure FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 qualification







The Oceania Cup 2025 came to a conclusion today in Darwin, Australia with New Zealand women and Australia men winning the respective competitions to be crowned the continental champions following 3-match series’ each. The win meant the Black Sticks women qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 as champions of Oceania.







Both Men and Women qualify for the World Cup







The Vantage Black Sticks Women have secured their place at the 2026 FIH World Cup after a thrilling shootout victory over Australia in the deciding match of the 2025 Oceania Cup in Darwin.







Black Sticks women book their tickets to World Cup with dramatic Oceania Cup win against Australia





Black Sticks women win Oceania Cup in a shootout VIDEO CREDIT: TVNZ



The Black Sticks women have snatched a remarkable win on penalties against Australia's Hockeyroos to seal a place in next year's World Cup.







Kookaburras complete Oceania Cup 3–0 sweep with 4–1 win in Darwin against New Zealand







The Kookaburras have wrapped up their 2025 Oceania Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, overturning an early deficit to beat New Zealand 4–1 in Darwin and secure a 3–0 series sweep — extending their unbeaten record in the competition since its inception in 1999.







Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

7 Sep 2025 16:45 MAS v TPE (Pool A) 11 - 1

7 Sep 2025 19:00 KOR v CHN (Pool A) 0 - 3



8 Sep 2025 12:15 THA v JPN (Pool B) 0 - 6

8 Sep 2025 14:30 IND v SGP (Pool B) 12 - 0

8 Sep 2025 16:45 MAS v KOR (Pool A)

8 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v TPE (Pool A)



9 Sep 2025 is a rest day



Hangzhou witnessed another thrilling day of action at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, as Pool A battles intensified on Day 3.







The Women’s Asia Cup 2025 continues tomorrow with more exciting fixtures as the journey towards the semifinals heats up.







Finding the goals, fixing the leaks: How India is righting its Pro League wrongs ahead of crucial Women’s Asia Cup campaign



Reeling from the ignominy of relegation from the FIH Pro League, the Indian women’s team has the perfect chance for a comeback as it hopes to clinch a World Cup spot through the Asia Cup.



Rajdeep Saha





The Indian women’s hockey team, during a training session at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ground in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K



A muggy Bengaluru afternoon had given way to a cool evening, a light drizzle speckling the azure blue turf at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre. The Indian women’s hockey players were split into two different-coloured vests, simulating match scenarios in an intra-squad game devised by analytical coach Dave Smolenaars and head coach Harendra Singh.







Bloemendaal win ABN Amro Cup for second year in a row







Kampong women have won the battle for the ABN Amro Cup for the first time in history. Coach Kai de Jager's team won the preseason tournament by beating SCHC in the final after shoot-outs. Both teams had held each other to 3-3 in regular playing time.







SA Hockey Announces SA U21 Men’s Final Selection Camp Squad for 2025 Junior World Cup







The South African Hockey Association is pleased to announce the SA U21 Men’s Final Selection Camp Squad, from which the team to represent South Africa at the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup in India will be chosen.







NCAA Division 1 results - 7 September 2025



