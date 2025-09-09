Tuesday 9 September 2025

Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



8 Sep 2025 12:15 THA v JPN (Pool B) 0 - 6

8 Sep 2025 14:30 IND v SGP (Pool B) 12 - 0

8 Sep 2025 16:45 MAS v KOR (Pool A) 0 - 5

8 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v TPE (Pool A) 20 - 0



9 Sep 2025 is a rest day



10 Sep 2025 12:15 MAS v SGP (5-8th Place Pool)

10 Sep 2025 14:30 THA v TPE (5-8th Place Pool)

10 Sep 2025 16:45 IND v KOR (Super4s Pool)

10 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v JPN (Super4s Pool)



Pool standings



Hangzhou witnessed another thrilling day of action at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, as Pool A battles intensified on Day 3.



Women’s Asia Cup 2025 – Hangzhou, China, Day 3 Results







Pool A has become increasingly competitive as teams fight for qualification into the knockout stages.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team cruise past Singapore 12-0 at the Women's Asia Cup 2025



Navneet (14’, 20’, 28’), Mumtaz (2’, 32’, 41’), Neha (11’, 37’), Lalremsiami (13’), Udita (29’), Sharmila (45’), and Rutuja PIsal (53’) were on target for India







Hangzhou: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team sealed their place in the Super 4s of the Women's Asia Cup 2025 following a resounding 12-0 victory against Singapore. Hat-tricks from Navneet (14’, 20’, 28’) and Mumtaz (2’, 32’, 39’), along with a brace from Neha (11’, 38’), led India’s attack while Lalremsiami (13’), Udita (29’), Sharmila (45’) and Rutuja Pisal (53’) made valuable contributions to cap a dominant victory.







India end drought to win Asia Cup



By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo



The men's hockey team defeated South Korea 4-1 on Sunday in Rajgir to lift the continental trophy after eight years. Along with the title, the victory also secured qualification for the FIH World Cup 2026, to be staged in Belgium and the Netherlands in August next year, respectively.







Hope on the sidelines: How the Hockey Asia Cup stirred lives and livelihoods in Rajgir



From peanut sellers to jersey stalls, the Hockey Asia Cup transformed Rajgir, fueling local livelihoods and sparking Bihar’s sporting spirit.



By Syed Jaffer Imam





Peanut seller Samundri Devi and idli vendor Dinesh Pandit outside Rajgir Hockey Stadium during the Asia Cup (Photo credit: The Bridge)



Rajgir, a historic town nestled in Bihar’s Nalanda district, has always been known for its spiritual legacy and tourist attractions.







Speedy Tigers look fierce, but is it enough?



By Ajitpal Singh





Ranked No. 12 in the world and second in Asia, the Speedy Tigers were expected to fight for a place in the final. FILE PIC



PROGRESS. It is one of the most overused words in Malaysian sports.







How Shilanand Lakra overcame multiple injuries and personal grief to become one of India’s best forwards



Sundergarh is known for top defenders like Michael Kindo & Dilip Tirkey, but he is adept that scoring goals and providing assists



by Mihir Vasavda





Shilanand Lakra has become one of India’s best forwards. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



A decade ago, Shilanand Lakra was training to become a priest. But fate had something else planned for him.







After Asia Cup glory India's hockey stars gear up for European battle



Arnab Lall Seal





India's captain Harmanpreet Singh, front, and others greet fans after winning the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 (PTI Photo)



Rajgir: The Indian men’s hockey team has won their fourth consecutive title in Asia, starting with the gold at the Asian Games in 2023. The next was the Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai in 2023, then the Asian Champions Trophy in Hulunbuir, China, in 2024, and now the Asia Cup in 2025.







Germany-South Africa to open #RisingStars world festival in Tamil Nadu!







The highly anticipated match schedule for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 was announced today in a ceremony that took place in Chennai in attendance of FIH President Tayyab Ikram, Honourable Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Udhayanidhi Stalin, Dr Atulya Misra - IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Tamil Nadu, ⁠Thiru J. Meghanatha Reddy IAS, Chief Executive Officer / Member Secretary Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey, Hockey India Secretary General Sh. Bholanath Singh and Hockey India Treasurer Sh. Sekar J. Manoharan.







Umpire Coach Pilot Programme teaches the 'Oceania Way'







Hockey New Zealand has recently collaborated with Oceania Hockey Federation to lead a 2025 National Pilot Programme for community umpire coaches throughout NZ.







‘County hockey is dying’: Coaches, parents question Talent System







Bobby Crutchley, England Hockey’s performance director, admits the “level of consistency” in coaching needs to be improved as the national governing body’s Talent Academy continues to divide opinion.







Hockey club recovers from floods to mark 125 years



Chloe Aslett





Ladies' captain Marielle Chamberlain said a lot of junior members had joined. BBC/Heidi Tomlinson



A hockey club has celebrated its 125th anniversary after recovering from devastating floods that left it without a home.



