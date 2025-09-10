Wednesday 10 September 2025

Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



9 Sep 2025 was a rest day



10 Sep 2025 12:15 MAS v SGP (5-8th Place Pool) 5 - 1

10 Sep 2025 14:30 THA v TPE (5-8th Place Pool) 2 - 1

10 Sep 2025 16:45 IND v KOR (Super4s Pool)

10 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v JPN (Super4s Pool)



11 Sep 2025 12:15 SGP v TPE (5-8th Place Pool)

11 Sep 2025 14:30 THA v MAS (5-8th Place Pool)

11 Sep 2025 16:45 JPN v KOR (Super4s Pool)

11 Sep 2025 19:00 IND v CHN (Super4s Pool)



Pool standings



New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team will look to continue their unbeaten run as they gear up for the Super4s stage of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou. India will face tough competition against hosts China, defending champions Japan, and Korea in this crucial phase of the tournament.







India will look to carry forward the momentum as it bids to win the title and qualify for next year’s World Cup, scheduled in Belgium and the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout/The Hindu



Unbeaten so far in the tournament, a determined Indian women’s hockey team will look to continue its impressive run when it plays against South Korea in its first Super 4 stage match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday.







Jaspreet Singh





India winning the Asia Cup 2025 in Rajgir completed their Asian dominance under coach Craig Fulton. Images: Hockey India/PTI



The narrative for the men’s hockey Asia Cup was very clear. The incentive of a World Cup qualification carried more value than the Asian crown. No doubt it’s a historic feat to be the first team to wear the Asian Games, Asian Champions Trophy and the Asia Cup gold medals simultaneously, and winning tournaments helps establish authority, but that’s more of a headline material when the underlying theme is confirming a World Cup spot and avoiding the stress of qualifiers.







Bloemendaal retain ABN AMRO Cup







Teun Beins’ double against his former club saw Bloemendaal win the ABN Amro Cup for the second year in-a-row as they defeated Oranje-Rood 2-0 in the final.







Kina to focus on Gantoise after international retirement







Antoine Kina will focus on his club career with Gantoise following his decision to retire from the Belgian Red Lions this week after a glittering career that brought Olympic, World Cup and European gold.







This is how teams performed in their previous opening matches



Ramon Min







Saturday sees the start of the league in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women and Men. A good time to take a look at how the current teams performed in their opening games in the past.







Work in Madurai hockey stadium coming along well for Junior World Cup, says HI treasurer Sekar Manoharan



India, which has been drawn in Pool B alongside Chile, Pakistan, and Switzerland, will play two pool stage matches in Chennai and one match in Madurai.



Aditya Padinjat





The Asian Champions Trophy in 2023 was a success in Chennai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library



Preparations for hosting the upcoming FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup are progressing well, according to Hockey India treasurer Sekar J. Manoharan.







