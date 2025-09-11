Thursday 11 September 2025

Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



10 Sep 2025 12:15 MAS v SGP (5-8th Place Pool) 5 - 1

10 Sep 2025 14:30 THA v TPE (5-8th Place Pool) 2 - 1

10 Sep 2025 16:45 IND v KOR (Super4s Pool) 4 - 2

10 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v JPN (Super4s Pool) 2 - 0



11 Sep 2025 12:15 SGP v TPE (5-8th Place Pool) 3 - 1

11 Sep 2025 14:30 THA v MAS (5-8th Place Pool) 2 - 6

11 Sep 2025 16:45 JPN v KOR (Super4s Pool)

11 Sep 2025 19:00 IND v CHN (Super4s Pool)



12 Sep 2025 is a rest day



Pool standings



All-round effort powers India to 4-2 win against Korea in their first Super4s match at Women’s Asia Cup 2025



Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal scored a goal each for India







New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team kicked off their Super4s campaign at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in style, registering a solid 4-2 victory against Korea in Hangzhou on Wednesday. Goals from Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal powered India to a commanding win, as the side combined attacking flair with disciplined defending to start the crucial stage of the tournament on a winning note. For Korea, Yujin Kim netted a brace.







India survives Korea challenge to begin Super 4s campaign with win



India put the game to bed in the final minute of the match after Rutuja put the ball in the back of the goal during a penalty corner.





India next faces China on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Hockey India/X



India edged Korea 4-2 to open its Women’s Hockey Asia Cup Super 4s campaign with a win on Wednesday at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium and remain unbeaten in the tournament.







Kampong win women’s ABN AMRO Cup for first time







Kampong’s women’s won the ABN AMRO Weekend final at home for the first time as they won the final in a shoot-out over near neighbours SCHC with Babette Backers the hero of the day.







Start of Tulp Hoofdklasse: new playing times and new format on Viaplay







The summer break is over: this Saturday 13 September sees the start of the new Tulp Hoofdklasse season. With fixed game times on Sundays - the ladies at 12:45 and the men at 15:00 - top hockey is more central than ever. Here's what's changing this season.







EY Hockey League season set to be one of the most competitive yet as Season 2025/26 is officially launched.





The Irish EY Hockey League, Ireland’s highest division of club hockey, returns this weekend with both the Women’s & Men’s competition beginning on Saturday, September 13.







A new dawn for the Scottish Premiership this weekend



Last season saw Western Wildcats take the men`s Premiership title and Watsonians the women`s, along with the top European places – yet the Scottish Cup eluded them, that went to both Edinburgh University sides. So the question is, will these two talented sides continue to dominate proceedings this coming season?







A summer of hockey engagement







In what has been an amazing summer for hockey in Wales, it's been fantastic to see so many young people engage with hockey at grassroots level across Wales.







More than a Game: Chatten’s Field Hockey Journey



Life-long player and coach Kelsey Chatten dedicated so much of her life to the sport of field hockey. After a near-fatal car crash made everyday life a challenge, Kesley was given a fresh start with the help of a dedicated medical team. Now, she’s giving back to the sport that has given her so much, this time with a whistle in hand.



by Kelsey Chatten







My field hockey journey started in 2006 when I was a seventh grader eager to try something new. Up until then, soccer was my fall sport – I had played goalkeeper and defense since I was five years old. When I put a field hockey stick in my hand for the first time, I fell in love. Who knew that a decision I’d make at 12 years old would change the course of the rest of my life.



