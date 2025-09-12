Friday 12 September 2025

Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



11 Sep 2025 12:15 SGP v TPE (5-8th Place Pool) 3 - 1

11 Sep 2025 14:30 THA v MAS (5-8th Place Pool) 2 - 6

11 Sep 2025 16:45 JPN v KOR (Super4s Pool) 1 - 1

11 Sep 2025 19:00 IND v CHN (Super4s Pool) 1 - 4



12 Sep 2025 is a rest day



13 Sep 2025 12:15 MAS v TPE (5-8th Place Pool)

13 Sep 2025 14:30 SGP v THA (5-8th Place Pool)

13 Sep 2025 16:45 JPN v IND (Super4s Pool)

13 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v KOR (Super4s Pool)



Pool standings



Women’s Asia Cup 2025 – Hangzhou, China



The action on Day 05 of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 delivered another round of thrilling encounters at Pitch 1, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as teams battled for supremacy in their respective pools.







The day’s matches reflected the intensity and rising stakes of the tournament as the road to the finals draws closer.







Poor defence led India down, as opportunistic China avail all lapses to romp home a fluent looking but flattering 4-1 win



s2h Team







Reigning Asian Games champions China punished every Indian lapse to score a 4-1 win against India in the crucial Super 4s match today to enter the home Asia Cup final. After conceding two easy goals — from four minutes into the game and four minutes from the Half time — due to feeble, if not nervous, clearances inside the circle, India played a superb third quarter but as the match wore on failed to keep pace with the aggressive Chinese. The Mumtaz Khan’s 38th minute goal — a reverse hit from top of the circle — when India was trailing 0-2 raised the Indian hopes but the Chines girls thereafter raised a solid defence plank which was asking too much for the Indians to breach.







Wasteful India need to utilise chances against Japan to seal final berth in Asia Cup women’s hockey



The Indians had earlier drawn 2-2 against Japan in the pool stages but come Saturday, they just need a draw to progress for Sunday’s final against world No.4 China







A wasteful India will need to convert their chances when they take on Japan in a crucial Super 4 match of the women’s Asia Cup here on Saturday.







England become first over 80s European hockey champions



Ludwigsburg, Germany played host to the WMH European Masters Championships 2025 for the age groups O65, O70, O75 and O80 last month.







National teams demanding 'immediate removal' of Field Hockey Canada CEO



Open letter from squads states that "our concerns have been dismissed, minimized, or ignored," by the national sport body so far



Steve Ewen





Canada's women’s field hockey team celebrates its 1-0 victory over the United States in the bronze medal match of the Pan Am Cup in Santiago, Chile, on Jan. 29 to clinch a berth in the 2022 World Cup. Photo by Oscar Muñoz Badilla



Field Hockey Canada CEO Susan Ahrens has the national senior men’s and women’s teams calling for her “immediate removal,” in an open letter posted to their Instagram feeds, explaining that they’ve lost “complete confidence.”







Melaka-born hockey stars honoured at reunion event



By Aftar Singh





Wallace Tan receiving an award from Lieutenant-General Datuk Johnny Lim during the Melaka Hockey Reunion recently. - Pic from Melaka Hockey Reunion



KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka recently honoured its hockey Olympians and World Cuppers at a reunion event at Melaka Club.







Australia’s Jane Claxton named IOC Believe in Sport Ambassador







Hockeyroos star Jane Claxton has been selected as an athlete ambassador for the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) latest Believe in Sport campaign, which raises awareness about the threat of competition manipulation.







Automatorr and Hockey Australia launch game changing partnership







Automatorr, a leader in Software Solutions, AI Technology and Process Automation, has committed to assisting the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos as the first ever official Coaches Partner for the next 3 years.







