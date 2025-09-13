Saturday 13 September 2025

Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



12 Sep 2025 was a rest day



13 Sep 2025 12:15 MAS v TPE (5-8th Place Pool) 8 - 0

13 Sep 2025 14:30 SGP v THA (5-8th Place Pool) 1 - 1

13 Sep 2025 16:45 JPN v IND (Super4s Pool)

13 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v KOR (Super4s Pool)



14 Sep 2025 11:00 THA v TPE (7/8th Place)

14 Sep 2025 13:30 MAS v SGP (5/6th Place)

14 Sep 2025 16:00 3rd Super4s Pool v 4th Super4s Pool (3/4th Place)

14 Sep 2025 20:00 CHN v 2nd Super4s Pool (Final)



Pool standings



League start men: what you need to know about match round 1



Ramon Min|







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Men begins a new season today. We list the key facts and figures ahead of the first round of play.







From teenagers to golden oldies: all the stats from this season's squads



Ramon Min|







The KNHB on Friday published the official player lists for the new season in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. Dive into the numbers with us and discover the most striking facts from the group of 522 top hockey players.







Bann bolster their panel for new campaign







Banbridge begin their Irish EY Hockey League campaign with a bolstered panel ahead of a big date with perennial top four rivals Three Rock Rovers.







Irish EY Hockey League Season 2025/26 – Meet the Men’s Teams











Irish EY Hockey League Season 2025/26 – Meet the Women’s Teams











2025-26 Indoor USWNT Program Tryouts Announced for December







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Joep van der Coelen and staff have confirmed two tryout weekends for the Senior and Potentials U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams. The first will be held December 13 and 14 in Mount Olive, N.J. and the second on December 20 and 21 in Fitchburg, Mass.







