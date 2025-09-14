Sunday 14 September 2025

Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



13 Sep 2025 12:15 MAS v TPE (5-8th Place Pool) 8 - 0

13 Sep 2025 14:30 SGP v THA (5-8th Place Pool) 1 - 1

13 Sep 2025 16:45 JPN v IND (Super4s Pool) 1 - 1

13 Sep 2025 19:00 CHN v KOR (Super4s Pool) 1 - 0



14 Sep 2025 11:00 THA v TPE (7/8th Place) 4 - 1

14 Sep 2025 13:30 MAS v SGP (5/6th Place) 8 - 1

14 Sep 2025 16:00 JPN v KOR (3/4th Place) 2 - 1

14 Sep 2025 20:00 CHN v IND (Final)



Pool standings



Indian Women’s Hockey Team Draw 1-1 Against Japan in Women’s Asia Cup 2025



India scored the first goal of the game when Beauty Dung Dung finished off a quick move







Hangzhou: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team put in a fine performance against Japan, drawing 1-1 at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou. India will reach Final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, if China beat Korea or avoid a defeat by less than two goals margin. In the match against Japan, India drew first blood as they scored early through Beauty Dung Dung (7’), whilst it was Shiho Kobayakawa (58’) who equalised for the Japanese.







India qualifies for final after 1-1 draw against Japan in Super 4s clash



India held to 1-1 draw against Japan in final Super 4s clash. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Veteran forward Navneet Kaur completes 200 International Caps for Indian Women's Hockey Team



Navneet Kaur achieved the milestone during India’s Super4s match against Japan at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025







Hangzhou: Hockey India congratulated Navneet Kaur, the prolific player, on completing 200 International Caps. She completed the milestone when India took on Japan in their Super4s match at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou on Saturday.







Felice Albers prevents Amsterdam from losing points



Peter Klanke







Felice Albers narrowly saved Amsterdam from losing points in the opening match of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. At Wagener Stadium, new coach Jesse Mahieu's team gave away a 2-0 and later a 3-1 lead against Hurley. Yet the home team still managed to secure the win. The Dutch international struck 35 seconds before time and gave Amsterdam the three points.







Reigning Champions prevail and newly promoted sides shine in opening round of the Irish EY Hockey League







A thrilling opening round to the EY Hockey League saw some major upsets as reigning champions begin their campaigns with wins.







Stunning scores in Scottish Premiership on opening day



Western Wildcats’ Fraser Moran started off the season in some style – he picked up a hat-trick in the opening quarter in an 8-1 mauling of Uddingston at Auchenhowie He fired in two penalty corners and one from the spot although Jedd Campbell did reply for Uddy, also from a penalty corner.







NCAA Division 1 results - 13 September 2025







Indian hockey legends inspired me to pick up the stick: Four-time Olympian from Kenya



Deepankar Sharda







It was a treat to watch Indian hockey legends on the field, recalls 87-year-old Avtar Singh Sohal, who has represented Kenya at four Olympics from 1960-72.



