Monday 15 September 2025

Women's Asia Cup Gongshu 2025

Hangzhou (CHN)



All times GMT +8



14 Sep 2025 11:00 THA v TPE (7/8th Place) 4 - 1

14 Sep 2025 13:30 MAS v SGP (5/6th Place) 8 - 1

14 Sep 2025 16:00 JPN v KOR (3/4th Place) 2 - 1

14 Sep 2025 20:00 CHN v IND (Final)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



China women qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026







The Women’s Asia Cup Gongshu 2025 came to a conclusion today with China winning the final against India to claim the gold medal and qualify for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026!







Indian Women’s Hockey Team claim Silver Medal at Women’s Asia Cup 2025 after 1-4 loss to China in final



Navneet Kaur scored for India in the final







Hangzhou: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team clinched the Silver Medal at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, in Hangzhou after a 1-4 loss against hosts China in the final. Navneet Kaur (1') scored for India while Captain Ou Zixia (21'), Li Hong (40'), Zou Meirong (51') and Zhong Jiaqi (53') were the goalscorers for the home team.







Meirong’s magic oversees spirted India melt down in the last quarter



s2h Team







India and China dished out an entertaining and high-intensity encounter, befitting the final. India went into the lead within a minute from start, stunning the capacity crowd. It took enormous effort from the hosts to equalize which happened after 20 minutes. They took another 20 minutes to forge ahead through the blade of Lihong. Till then the ultimate champions were having a harrowing time with Indian midfield, defence and goalkeeper Bichu Devi doing excellent. However, the solo goal coming from Meirong Zhou unsettled (51st min) India which crumbled thereafter. The numbers do not do justice to the Indian team but that is the reality. Scoreboard counts.







Poor defence led India down, as opportunistic China avail all lapses to romp home a fluent looking but flattering 4-1 win



s2h Team







Reigning Asian Games champions China punished every Indian lapse to score a 4-1 win against India in the crucial Super 4s match today to enter the home Asia Cup final. After conceding two easy goals — from four minutes into the game and four minutes from the Half time — due to feeble, if not nervous, clearances inside the circle, India played a superb third quarter but as the match wore on failed to keep pace with the aggressive Chinese. The Mumtaz Khan’s 38th minute goal — a reverse hit from top of the circle — when India was trailing 0-2 raised the Indian hopes but the Chines girls thereafter raised a solid defence plank which was asking too much for the Indians to breach.







Speedy Tigresses finish fifth, will feature in World Cup qualifiers



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia came back from a goal down to hammer Singapore 8-1 in the Asian Cup. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Speedy Tigresses came back from a goal down to hammer Singapore 8-1 to finish fifth in the women's Asian Cup hockey in Hangzhou, China, today.







The unstoppable revival of Indian Hockey: Fading glory to modern powerhouse



How India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams fought back from decline to reclaim their place among the world’s elite.





Paris 2024: India’s men clinch back-to-back Olympic bronze medals. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Few sports capture the spirit of India’s sporting journey as vividly as field hockey.







Meet Rajinder Singh: Indian hockey’s new midfield engine



Rajinder grew up in the same village as hockey great Sardar Singh. Now 22, he is India’s midfield dynamo, driving the team’s Asia Cup victory and eyeing World Cup glory.



Saikat Chakraborty





Growing up in the same village as hockey legend Sardar Singh, Rajinder Singh’s path to the sport seemed almost inevitable. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



India’s 2025 Hockey Asia Cup triumph was more than just a long-awaited title. It was the birth of a new star. At the heart of the campaign was 22-year-old Rajinder Singh, the attacking midfielder whose energy and versatility drove coach Craig Fulton’s transitioning side to glory. The victory ended India’s eight-year title drought and secured a place at the 2026 World Cup.







