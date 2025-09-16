Tuesday 16 September 2025

Whilst the exhilarating images of the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 6 are still fresh in the minds of hockey fans around the world, season 7 of the “League of the Best”, involving the crème de la crème of world hockey, is just around the corner, and it promises to be thrilling!







Pro League’s seventh season will begin from December 9 in Ireland with the host’s women’s team set to make its debut. Through the entirety of the season, 10 nations will host a total of 144 matches.





The much anticipated fixtures between India and Pakistan in the FIH Pro League (men) will take place in England between June 23-28 in 2026, the last week of the next season.







Ireland women and Pakistan men will make their debut in the seventh edition of the FIH Pro League, which will feature 144 matches across 10 nations





The 2025-26 FIH Hockey Pro League will begin on 9 December, marking the start of a 144-match season that spans across 10 nations. Ireland and Argentina will host the opening fixtures, with Ireland women and Pakistan men making their debut in the competition.







Opening round of nine-team tournament to get underway on December 9



KARACHI: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Monday announced the schedule of the Pro League, with the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals Pakistan and India set to be played in England in June next year.







Monday, September 15 – Dublin, Ireland: Whilst the exhilarating images of the FIH Hockey Pro League Season 6 are still fresh in the minds of hockey fans around the world, season 7 of the “League of the Best”, involving the top teams in world hockey, is just around the corner, and it promises to be thrilling.







Ireland Women will begin their maiden FIH Pro League campaign in Dublin in December.







Fixtures and tickets Released for the Third Edition of the Nkosi Cup







The stage is set for one of the showpiece events on the South African hockey calendar as the fixtures for the 2025 Nkosi Cup have officially been released. The tournament will take place at the Wynberg Military Base Stadium in Cape Town from 12–16 December 2025, promising five days of high-intensity international hockey action.







Magnolia repeats as champ, Police takes men’s title at Paragon tourney



Magnolia repeated as women’s Open champions when the Paragon Hockey Club’s International Indoor Tournament came to an end on Sunday (September 14)at the Woodbrook Youth Centre in Port-of-Spain. However, the T&T Police Service got the better of their rival, the T&T Defence Force, for the Open men’s title.







Rewatch: hat-trick Van der Veen, dream assist by Bukkens







The first round of play in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men produced 28 goals. Bloemendaal striker Casper van der Veen scored a hat-trick for the first time in his career, while Miles Bukkens had a share in Pinoké's 2-2 against Rotterdam with a delightful assist.







Rewatch: Van der Elst strikes again, Dicke sisters on fire







Just like last season, strikers Fay van der Elst (Amsterdam) and Jip Dicke (SCHC, pictured) shot flashy goals during the first round of play in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Watch all 22 goals here.







Jumbo Sports new partner of the Tulp Hoofdklasse







The Tulp Hoofdklasse has signed a three-year partnership with sports retailer Jumbo Sports. The company, which specialises in hockey, golf and winter sports, will become an official partner of the league.







Junior High Performance Staff Names New U-21 USMNT Head Coach







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey’s Junior High Performance (JHP) staff is pleased to name Paul Singh as the new head coach of the U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team.







‘Coming back strongly in such an important tournament was always my target,’ says Udita on being adjudged Player of the Tournament at Women’s Asia Cup 2025



Apart from her defensive duties, Udita shouldered the team’s penalty corner duties in absence of regular dragflicker Deepika







New Delhi: Indian Women’s Hockey Team experienced defender Udita expressed pride and gratitude after being adjudged the Player of the Tournament at the Women’s Asia Cup 2025, where India clinched the Silver medal following a 1-4 defeat to hosts China in the Final.







Australian hockey legend Jay Stacy appointed HIL team Kalinga Lancers coach



Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians from the world of sports on Tuesday, September 16.





Legendary Australian hockey player Jay Stacy was on Tuesday appointed head coach of Hockey India League side Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for the upcoming edition of the tournament, which was revived earlier this year.







TNB leads charge in hockey excellence





AS the country celebrates Malaysia Day, the role of sports as a unifying force is as important as ever. It's "Malaysia United" as our fans rally behind our national teams and national athletes on the international arena.



