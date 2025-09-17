Wednesday 17 September 2025

FIH Pro League in Hobart with an unmissable two weeks of action







The FIH Pro League is returning to Australia for the second consecutive year, with Hockey Australia, in partnership with the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, today unveiling Hobart will host two blockbuster stages of Season Seven.







Van der Elst scores milestone goal and starts season in spectacular fashion



Ramon Min







Last weekend saw the start of a new season in the Tulp Hoofdklasse and, as we are used to in recent years, Fay van der Elst immediately played a starring role. Amsterdam's striker appears to have a patent on lightning starts.







EuroHockey Indoor Club Championships 2026 venues announced – updated







The venues for the 2026 EuroHockey Indoor Club Championships (Women and Men) have been announced with participating clubs have qualified for each division based on their final ranking from the 2025 competition (Hosts are highlighted in bold):







EuroHockey U21 Championships 2026 venues announced – updated







The EuroHockey U21 Championships (Men and Women) 2026 will occur on the following dates at the venues stated. Participating nations have qualified for each division based on their final ranking from the 2024 competition.







Bravo® Apples extend partnership with Perth Thundersticks







The Perth Thundersticks and Hockey WA are proud to announce that Bravo® Apples will continue their support as an official partner for the 2025 One Active Hockey One season.







USA Field Hockey Announces Ten Tom Harris Boys Play Field Hockey Grantees







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the ten 2025 Tom Harris Boys Play Field Hockey Grantees. Named in honor of field hockey pioneer and USA Field Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Tom Harris, this initiative aims to create sustainable “Boys Field Hockey Hot Spots” across the United States, fostering opportunities for boys to play, coach, umpire, and engage as fans of the sport.







NCAA Division 1 Result - 16 September 2025







Drexel Falls to Temple, 2-0







PHILADELPHIA – Drexel dropped its first home game of the season on Tuesday evening, falling 2-0 to Temple. The Dragons are now 3-3 on the year.



