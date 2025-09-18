Thursday 18 September 2025

CAM92 and Bergamo enter new cycle







CAM92 is entering a new cycle this season with a lot of player changes this season as a lot of the club’s talents have moved on during the summer.







England Hockey League Premier Division 2025/26 season explained







The England Hockey League Premier Division returns to action this weekend for the start of the 2025/26 season.







Early double-weekend for EY Hockey League side provides opportunity for major gains







This weekend our Irish EY Hockey League sides face an early double game weekend, offering an opportunity for those at the top to build an early lead, while others will hope that positive results in one or both outings can get their seasons off the mark.







LA28 Tickets Go On Sale in 2026!



EXCITING NEWS! Official LA28 Tickets for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games go on sale in 2026 and 2028 Paralympic Games tickets are available for purchase in 2027.







2026 EuroHockey Club Championships, venues and pools







The EuroHockey Club Trophy I & II and Challenge (Men & Women) tournaments in 2026 will take place as follows (Hosts are highlighted in bold):







Rydal Penrhos celebrates launch of new Astro Turf in partnership with Sport Wales and Hoci Cymru







Rydal Penrhos School has officially unveiled its brand-new, state-of-the-art Astro Turf facility, delivered through a unique partnership between the school, Hoci Cymru and Sport Wales.



