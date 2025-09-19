Friday 19 September 2025

India women’s coach Harendra Singh reveals packed schedule building up to Hockey World Cup 2026 qualifiers



India was forced to put all its eggs in one basket when it missed out on direct World Cup qualification after losing 1-4 to China in the Asia Cup final.



Rajdeep Saha





“We are planning to play a minimum of five matches prior to the qualifiers because that’s also important,” Harendra (in orange) said days after the Asia Cup final loss to China. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy/The Hindu



The Indian women’s hockey team will be looking to play at least five matches against European sides before the FIH Women’s World Cup 2026 Qualifiers next year, head coach Harendra Singh revealed on Wednesday.







HIL 2026: SG Pipers overhauls coaching staff, retains 17 players



SG Pipers has also roped in Welshman Jacob Draper from Team Gonasika, which has withdrawn from the HIL after just one season.





Delhi SG Pipers men’s team finished last in the eight team league last season. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV/The Hindu



Desperate for a turnaround after a disappointing Hockey India League (HIL) campaign last year, Delhi-based SG Pipers team has overhauled its coaching set-up, roping in Tim Oudenaller and Sofie Gierts as head coaches of the men’s and women’s teams respectively for the next season.







Wien back in the EHL after 10-year break







HC Wien are back in the EHL this season after a 10-year break as they look to put it up to Royal Léopold in the KO16 next month in Barcelona.







England Hockey Premier Division set for push back





Reading celebrated first women's Premier Division title for 12 years PIC: HELEN RITCHIE



Old Georgians men will aim to regain the England Hockey league title with a couple of standout additions when the 2025/26 season kicks off this weekend.







Fifty Days to go for centenary: Hockey India prepares to celebrate the greatest milestonein India's sporting history



100 years of Indian Hockey and being the only sport with maximum Olympic Gold medals for India calls for major celebrations pan-India and a reminder for younger generation to understand the sport's contribution to nationalism



New Delhi: Calling for Pan-India celebrations to mark the centenary of Indian hockey- a journey which began in 1925 when the first national sports body was formed, Hockey India has launched the 50-day countdown which will culminate into special celebrations on 7th November 2025.







College Games to Watch: September 19 to 24



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







A selection of games of interest for this weekend







Statement from South African Hockey



South African Hockey is aware of a statement issued by the former Men’s National Head Coach. We note with concern that this was circulated on an old SA Hockey letterhead. At the outset, we must make it clear that this communication was not authorised by SA Hockey and should not be regarded as an official release of the Association.



