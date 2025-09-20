Saturday 20 September 2025

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team set to tour Australia for five-match series



The series is scheduled to take place at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra from 26th September to 2nd October 2025







New Delhi: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team is all set to tour Australia for an exciting five-match series, scheduled to take place at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra from 26th September to 2nd October 2025. The matches will be played on 26th September, 27th September, 29th September, 30th September, and 2nd October.







Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 review: Silver lining in Hangzhou



A runner-up finish at the recent Asia Cup gives Harendra Singh and his players a boost ahead of the all-important World Cup qualifiers in early 2026.



Uthra Ganesan





India and China have now clashed in three Asia Cup finals, with the Indians tasting glory in their 2017 meeting. | Photo Credit: X / @TheHockeyIndia



The Indian women’s hockey team will have to wait a few more months to know if it will join the men in Belgium and the Netherlands at next year’s World Cup. A runner-up finish at the recent Asia Cup, behind host and eventual champion China, meant the Indians left disappointed but not without a measure of satisfaction.







Big guns fire in men’s Hoofdklasse







Two early season classics in the Dutch men’s Hoofdklasse on Thursday evening saw Rotterdam race back to beat Bloemendaal while Amsterdam and Kampong could not be separated in a repeat of the championship final.







Remontada Rotterdam, no winner Kampong-Amsterdam



Peter Klanke







On the second round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men's competition, Rotterdam has successfully caught up. After trailing 0-2, coach Erik van Driel's team won 4-2 against Bloemendaal in front of their own crowd on Thursday night. The top match between Kampong and Amsterdam also ended undecided (2-2). In total, no fewer than 35 goals were scored in the first part of the double weekend.







Tulp HK Women: what you need to know about match round 2



Ramon Min|







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Women is up to its second round of play of the season. Here you can read again the most important and striking facts and figures ahead of Saturday and Sunday's six matches.







Dolou back with a bang with Saint Ger







Saint Germain returnee Hugo Dolou made a big impression in his first appearance for the club last weekend as he fired home four times in an 8-1 success against FC Lyon last weekend.







EHL 2025-26 Preview







WOMENS



Champions Reading travel to Wimbledon who they were unable to beat in either encounter last season. Runners up in last season’s final, Surbiton host newly promoted Barnes. The other promoted team Durham University are at home to Clifton Robinsons in their first ever top flight game.







Universities join the Premiership fray in a double header weekend



There are now six university sides in the Scottish Premiership, an increase of two from last season, and they go in at the deep end with a double header weekend.







NCAA Division 1 results - 19 September 2025



