Sunday 21 September 2025

Hockey India announces Indian Junior Women’s Squad for Australia Tour



Jyoti Singh has been named Captain of the team, which play five matches down under







New Delhi: Hockey India on Saturday announced the 23-member Indian Junior Women’s Hockey squad for the upcoming Australia Tour, scheduled to be held at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra from 26th September to 2nd October 2025.







Amsterdam beats Den Bosch, Hurley win over HGC



Peter Klanke







Amsterdam have decided the high-profile game in the Tulip Hoofdklasse Ladies in their favour. Den Bosch were beaten 2-1 at the Oosterplas on Saturday. At the Amsterdam Bos, Hurley was 3-1 too strong for HGC.







Rewatch: seven goals for Oranje-Rood, Pinoké score six







The second round of play in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men produced a stunning 35 goals. Oranje-Rood and Pinoké were on fire, scoring seven and six goals respectively in their away games. Check all out the highlights here.







Barça 5-2 Deportivo Liceo: Into the Spanish Super Cup final



Ricard Ares' team win their semi-final and now will face Igualada on Sunday for the title



A great win for Barça over Deportivo Liceo in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup keeps open their options to claiming a first piece of silverware of the season. The 5-2 win in the Pavelló Les Comes in Igualada means that Ricard Ares's team will face the hosts Igualada in Sunday's final.







YMCA secure win to keep pace with Banbridge and Lisnagarvey in the Men’s EY Hockey League



Loreto go one point clear at the top with vital win over Railway Union in the Women’s EY Hockey League.







The first day of a double game weekend in the Irish EY Hockey League saw Women’s reigning Champions Loreto grab their second win to stay top, while all three of last season’s top three Men’s sides recorded wins as their battle for the title gets underway.







NCAA division 1 result - 20 September 2025



