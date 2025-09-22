Monday 22September 2025

Hockey India League 2026 auction set for September 24



The Hockey India League will welcome Ranchi Royal Tuskers as a new men’s and women’s team.





Odisha Warriors clinched the inaugural Women's Hockey India League in Ranchi on January 26, 2025. (Photo credit: HIL)



The Hockey India League (HIL) will conduct its 2026 mini auction on September 24 at the Hockey India headquarters in New Delhi, with the Ranchi Royal Tuskers confirmed as the tournament’s newest franchise.







Young hockey star delays surgery to play in Junior World Cup



By Aftar Singh





Andywalfian Jeffrynus (left). - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: For the love of hockey, Andywalfian Jeffrynus has chosen to delay surgery on his right shoulder injury so he can represent Malaysia at the Junior World Cup (JWC) in India from Nov 28-Dec 10.







14 goals at Amsterdam-Den Bosch, Orange-Rood new leader



Peter Klanke







The second part of the double weekend in the Tulp men's Hoofdklasse produced a total of no less than 35 goals, just like last Thursday. Fourteen goals could be admired at the Wagener Stadium on Sunday during the game between Amsterdam and Den Bosch. The home team eventually won 8-6. Rotterdam was also on a roll with seven goals against HDM (7-2). There was no scoring at Klein Zwitserland-Kampong. After three match days, Oranje-Rood is the new leader. After the 3-0 win over Laren, the Eindhoven team is the only team without losing points.







Den Bosch's unbeaten run at home comes to an end



Ramon Min







Den Bosch women lost a home match against Amsterdam on Saturday for the first time in three years in the Tulp Hoofdklasse (1-2). This ended one of the longest unbeaten home series in history.







Monkstown cause major upset in Men’s EY Hockey League



Loreto come from behind to maintain their place at the top of the Women’s table.







A major shake up in the league rankings in the EY Hockey League as things stand as Monkstown hold out to beat Lisnagarvey in the Men’s EYHL, while Loreto come from behind to beat UCD to maintain their place at the top of the Women’s EYHL.







No real upsets in today's Scottish Premiership



Grange men started the day off with an early start and a 3-0 win over newly promoted St Andrews University at Fettes. Livio Belotti opened the scoring for the home side inside five minutes and an avalanche might have been anticipated, but instead the students stuck to their task and Grange were frustrated by not adding to their tally – although manager Martin Shepherdson admitted much of that was due to poor finishing. Grange did increase their total in the final five minutes through Jacob Tweedie and 16-year-old Angus Fletcher.







Is this the greatest schoolboy hockey side in SA history?



Lynn Butler





SACS first hockey team celebrate their unbeaten 2025 season. Aletta Klopper



South African College School's (SACS) first hockey team has celebrated an "invincible" season, returning unbeaten and achieving an historic victory against Netherlands clubs.



