Tuesday 23 September 2025

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team leaves for five-match series in Australia



Captain Jyoti Singh will lead the team, which will play matches from 26th September to 2nd October 2025







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team departed from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Monday evening for their upcoming five-match tour of Australia. The team is travelling to Canberra via Sydney as they will compete in an important preparatory series ahead of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025 in Santiago, Chile, later this year.







Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team for Sultan of Johor Cup



Rohit to lead the side as India looks to improve on their bronze medal finish in the previous edition. India will begin their campaign against Great Britain on 11 October







New Delhi: Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team set to participate in the upcoming edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Defender Rohit has been named as Captain.







HIL 2026: UP Rudras withdraws due to financial sustainability concerns



The decision, communicated to Hockey India and officially announced on Monday, has raised doubts over not just the finances of the league but also the long-term continuation of the HIL itself.



Uthra Ganesan





UP Rudras finished fifth in Hockey India League 2024-25 | Photo Credit: Hockey India League



In a major setback for the Hockey India League, UP Rudras have decided to step away from the competition after just one season, citing doubts over financial sustainability, becoming the second team from the men’s section to withdraw and leaving the competition with only seven teams at the moment.







UP Rudras becomes third team to withdraw from Hockey India League



“We value what the league [HIL] has brought to Indian hockey, but sustainability challenges made continuation untenable," UP Rudras said in a statement.





UP Rudras have announced their withdrawal from the Hockey India League. (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



In a significant development for Indian hockey, the UP Rudras have announced their withdrawal from the Hockey India League (HIL), citing financial sustainability concerns.







Playing against Pakistan always tends to bring out the best in us: Abhishek Nain



Sabi Hussain







NEW DELHI: India and Pakistan hockey matches have consistently generated excitement. Their rivalry on turf may not be as intense as in cricket, but their encounters continue to evoke emotions on both sides of the border.







Striker Jip Dicke surpasses 50-goal mark in Hoofdklasse



Ramon Min







SCHC women have started the new season energetically under new coach Robbert van de Peppel. This is partly thanks to striker Jip Dicke, who is in excellent form right from the start and has already celebrated an anniversary.







The stats of the weekend: club record Oranje-Rood, De Waard top assister



Ramon Min





Xande Waard



Rotterdam's women just can't score on their own pitch, Xan de Waard is scattering assists and Oranje-Rood's men equalled a club record. These are the stats from last weekend.







Rewatch: women SCHC and Kampong score on the fly







On the second match round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, SCHC and Kampong worked hard on their goal difference. Watch the highlights of last weekend's six matches here.







Dockier and Stockbroekx make quick impact at Brax







Braxgata are already profiting from extra firepower this season with Thibeau Stockbroekx and Sebastien Dockier combining for six goals in their first four games of the Carlsberg 0.0 league.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week One



EHL Open/Men's Premier Division







Champions Surbiton started the season in style on their first visit to Caterham School beating Oxted 3-7. In a frantic opening six minutes Surbiton led 3-1 before running out comfortable winners with seven different players on the scoresheet including a debut-goal for Nick Bandurak, returning to league action after injury.







New Wimbledon signings fire opening win







Wimbledon’s much changed panel opened up their English men’s league campaign with a lively 8-4 win over Reading as they look to bed in several new arrivals.







The First Hockey Match between Continents: European Momentum meets Asian Excellence in 1974







In 1974, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) celebrated their fiftieth anniversary with a Congress in Belgium at the Uccle Club and the first exhibition match between two continents, Europe versus Asia, on 28 September.



