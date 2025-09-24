Wednesday 24 September 2025

Hockey Australia today confirmed that after four and a half years as Head Coach of the Hockeyroos, Katrina Powell will be stepping down from her role.







Katrina Powell steps down as Hockey Australia women’s coach





Katrina Powell has quit as Australia women’s coach after four and a half years.







Hero HIL 2026 Mini Auctions to take place on 24th September



Over 100 men’s and over 100 women’s players set to go under the hammer as franchises gear up for squad battles



New Delhi: The excitement is building as the countdown begins for the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2026 Men’s and Women’s Mini Auctions, to be held on 24th September 2025 in New Delhi. With franchises eager to sharpen their squads and secure the hottest talent in world hockey, the auctions promise all the drama and strategy of sport off the field.







Hockey India League auction: Full list of retained players ahead of HIL 2026; Remaining team purses



Ahead of the auction, Ranchi Royal Tuskers was unveiled as the league’s newest franchise, replacing Team Gonasika (men’s) and Odisha Warriors (women’s), both of whom withdrew after just one season.





The Hockey India League (HIL) men’s teams are looking to bolster their squads with top international and domestic talent at the mini auction at Hockey India’s headquarters in New Delhi, on Wednesday.







PR Sreejesh on UP Rudras pulling out of HIL: ‘Hockey India must take a call because you can’t miss India vice-captain Hardik playing in league'



Delhi were one of the teams severely hit by late post-auction player withdrawals before the last season, when the league returned after a seven-year hiatus. Sreejesh said it was a big lesson learned





The late withdrawal of UP Rudras just before the Hockey India League (HIL) mini auction has cast a cloud over the tournament’s future, and former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh – now Director of Hockey at Delhi SG Pipers – hoped there wouldn’t be a situation where a star player like Hardik Singh is left without a team for the upcoming season.







Hockey India League Governing Council takes over UP Rudras for 2026 Season



The Rudras’ temporary exit came soon after Team Gonasika (men’s) and Odisha Warriors (women’s) withdrew last month, citing personal reasons.





The Hero Hockey India League (HIL) Governing Council has announced that it will take over the operations of the UP Rudras franchise for the 2026 season. The move ensures that Rudras players will remain part of the competition and that the tournament’s competitive balance is preserved. The Council will oversee the team’s management and day-to-day affairs until new ownership is secured and has indicated that it is open to discussions with interested buyers.







Sreejesh targets senior team chief coach role in next five years



Sreejesh is currently the head coach of the junior men’s hockey team and has already expressed his desire to head the senior side.





Legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh says he hopes to realise his dream of becoming chief coach of the senior national team in the next five years, by which time he expects to gain the required maturity while working with juniors.







We have to work on player-to-player marking in key zones, says women’s hockey coach Harendra Singh



In physical aspects, India is on par with China, says Harendra Singh



Harendra Singh, coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, talks to the team. (PHOTO: Hockey India)Harendra Singh, coach of the Indian Women's Hockey Team, talks to the team. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



The Indian women’s team had a lead to protect in the final against red-hot favourites China at the recent Asia Cup in Hangzhou. After taking an early lead in the title clash, and pushing the Paris 2024 silver medallists right through for three-fourths of the match, India ended up losing 1-4 to squander the chance to win a spot at next year’s World Cup. Now, coach Harendra Singh’s side have to take the scenic route through the last-chance qualifiers, which can make things tricky. Speaking to the Indian Express after returning from Hangzhou, Harendra reflected on the areas to improve for his team as they look to learn from the second-placed finish at the Asia Cup.







5 Ghanaian officials selected for 2025 Hockey AFCON





Ghana’s im­age in conti­nental hockey continues to grow as five officials earned call ups to the 12th Men’s and 9th Women’s editions of the Hockey Africa Cup of Nations, slated for October 11–18, at the Suez Canal Authority Hockey Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt.







Polo up and running with two clean sheets







Real Club de Polo have eased into the new season in confident form, starting with back-to-back clean sheets to begin their title defence on the front foot.







Divisions Reviews - England Hockey Leagues



WOMENS



It was a tight first weekend on the Womens Division One North with three draws and only one game decided by more than a goal. Promoted Leeds lost out 2-1 in their Yorkshire derby at Ben Rhydding. The other promoted team, Loughborough Students 2 also lost on the road, 3-1 at Buckingham. Sutton Coldfield return after a season in the top flight saw them draw 1-1 at Beeston who finished second last time round. It was the same score line in the Pendle Forest – Repton game. Gloucester City came from 2-0 down in the last quarter to draw 2-2 with Olton & West Warwicks.







Eight elite teams primed to feature in 4th CNS All Pakistan Hockey event



LAHORE - The 4th Chief of the Naval Staff All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2025 will get underway tomorrow (September 25, 2025) at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore and will culminate on October 4, with Pakistan Navy pledging not only thrilling contests but also a golden pathway for emerging players.







Bugti directed to hold PHF elections in two months



ISLAMABAD: While directing the Pakistan Hockey Federation president Tariq Hussain Bugti to hold PHF elections in two months, a parliamentary panel on Tuesday asked the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to complete the inquiry against the game’s governing body.







Players left waiting as PHF delays daily allowance payments



Sources said the PHF overlooked players’ dues while finalising Pro Hockey League matters



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has come under scrutiny for overlooking the issue of players’ daily allowances, sources revealed on Monday.







NCAA Division 1 Result - 23 September 2025







National team coach Sihle Ntuli takes fight to SA Hockey over misconduct verdict



South African men's hockey coach Sihle Ntuli, centre. (Photo: X)



The SA Hockey Association is backing its procedural processes after a misconduct case against men’s national team coach Sihle Ntuli. The coach alleges he was treated unjustly during the disciplinary proceedings that led to his sacking.







Suspended SA hockey coach Sihle Ntuli hires lawyer in fight to clear his name





Suspended national men’s hockey coach Sihle Ntuli says he has appointed a lawyer for an upcoming legal battle against a finding of guilt at a disciplinary hearing called by the South African Hockey Association (SAHA).



