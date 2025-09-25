Thursday 25 September 2025

PREVIEW: Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team Aims For Good Show in Australia in Their Build-up to FIH Hockey Junior Women's World Cup 2025



India's tour down under includes three matches against Australia Junior Women’s Team and two against Canberra Chill Hockey Club







Canberra: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team is gearing up to play their five-match Australia Tour, to be held at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra from 26th September to 2nd October. The young squad will play their first three fixtures against the Australia Junior Women’s Team on 26th, 27th, and 29th September, followed by two matches against Canberra Chill, a club playing in the Australia’s premier Hockey One League, on 30th September and 2nd October.







Hockey India League auction throws up surprises amid team withdrawals



By Rod Gilmour





Liam Henderson went for well over base price



The Hockey India League (HIL) has a penchant for throwing up surprises and the theme continued on Wednesday when the auction took place for the 2026 edition with over 100 men and women players up for grabs.







Hockey India League 2026: Full franchise men and women teams







The Hockey India League mini auction for the 2026 edition took place on Wednesday, with over 100 men and women players awaiting potential franchise purchases.







Léo looking to find fluidity in Belgian league







Royal Léopold will be looking to build up their early season form when they take on bottom-ranked Herakles on Sunday in the Belgian men’s Carlsberg 0.0 League.







Hamburger Polo Club in flying Bundesliga form







Hamburger Polo Club face their toughest test of the season to date as they travel to play table-toppers Uhlenhorst Mülheim on Saturday before going to Rot-Weiss Köln on Sunday.







Tulp HK Women: what you need to know about match round 3



Ramon Min





Kampong Dames



A midweek round is scheduled for Thursday night in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women. Here you can read again the most striking facts and figures ahead of the six matches of match round 3.







Irish EY Hockey League maintains pace with Round 4 fixtures for weekend ahead







After a double-weekend that blew the competition wide open in the early stages of Season 2025/26, our EYHL Teams return to the pitch as some look to continue their flying form, while others look to get their season’s back on track.







Hockey Returns to North Tipperary as Nenagh HC Makes History







Tipperary: It has been over a century in the making, but hockey has finally returned to the men’s game in North Tipperary. This month, Nenagh Hockey Club fielded their first men’s team in the Munster Senior League, ending a 100-year wait for competitive men’s hockey in the region.



