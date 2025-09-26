Friday 26 September 2025

The Wall gets tougher: PR Sreejesh trades easygoing charm for coaching discipline



From being a chill goalkeeper on the field to being a strict taskmaster on the halfway line, PR Sreejesh tells India Today about his coaching style, mentor role with SG Pipers and his ultimate goal as the senior team coach.



Alan Jose John





Sreejesh is set for his big test as Jr.men's team coach (Courtesy: PR Sreejesh Instagram)



The last time I talked to PR Sreejesh was just before the Paris Olympics 2024. At that time there was a lot of talk about Sreejesh's future with the Indian team, as he was 36 at that time and had a career filled with a lot of highs and brilliant moments. I asked him if it was his last Olympics, and he was adamant in saying, no, that wasn't the case.







Sultan of Johor Cup 2025 – Live Coverage



By Ashley Morrison



This October the Sultan of Johor Cup will be contested for the 13th time in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.







HIL auction: Big breakthroughs to hard-fought comebacks — Hockey India League produces inspiring stories despite administrative trouble



The event was not just a testament to the league’s resilience but also a life-changing moment for several players, both seasoned veterans and rising stars.



Saikat Chakraborty





17-year-old Vivek Lakra registered with a base price of Rs. 2 lakh but was signed by Shrachi Bengal Tigers for Rs. 23 lakh. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Hockey India League (HIL) mini-auction on Wednesday underscored Hockey India’s determination to keep the league afloat amid a financial and administrative turbulence. The event in Delhi was not just a testament to the league’s resilience but also a life-changing moment for several players, both seasoned veterans and rising stars.







A borrowed kit and a ₹23 Lakh HIL bid: Vivek Lakra’s extraordinary journey



The youngster's journey bears an uncanny resemblance to that of PR Sreejesh's.



By Aswathy Santhosh





Vivek Lakra said at he did not expect to the picked up for that high a value in the auctions. (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



The camp at the National Hockey Academy in Bhubaneswar was quiet, save for the rhythmic thud of hockey balls against the turf and the occasional whistle cutting through the humid morning air.







The facts of match round 3: record SCHC, false start Pinoké



Ramon Min





Pien Dicke



SCHC is scoring like never before, Kampong is having a rare good league start and Rotterdam just can't score. Here are the figures from Thursday's round of play.







2025 One Active Hockey One Squads Confirmed







With only two weeks until the One Active Hockey One season begins, check out your team’s line up for this season.







4th CNS All Pakistan Hockey Tournament kicks off in Lahore



Pakistan Navy edge Port Qasim 3-2 in the opening match







LAHORE - The 4th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2025 commencedon Thursday at the iconic National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. Commander Central Punjab of Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Sohail Ahmad Azmie, officially inaugurated the prestigious event by hitting the ball to mark the opening.The tournament, scheduled from September 25 to October 4, features eight leading departmental teams, including Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, Mari Petroleum, Rangers, Police, Port Qasim, and National Bank of Pakistan. Matches will be supervised by technical officials of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).







College Games to Watch: September 26 to October 1



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







A selection of US College games to watch in the next week







Young South African hockey star prepares for France adventure



Kimberley Junior School learner Aedon Mae Daries (13) is set to tour France with Southern Cape Sports Tours later this year. Aedon, who captained the Northern Cape Under-12 and Under-13 hockey teams, says the opportunity is a dream come true.



Danie van der Lith





Image: Supplied



At just 13 years old, Kimberley Junior School learner Aedon Mae Daries is already living the kind of dream many young athletes only hope for. The Grade 7 pupil, who has captained both the Northern Cape Under-12 and Under-13 hockey teams, is preparing to tour France later this year with Southern Cape Sports Tours.







This Hockey Gear Drive Spreads the Game Beyond the Pitch



The annual hockey challenge is reaching young players who now have the chance to experience the game, thanks to the generosity of others.



by Karabo Peter





Photo Credit: Writchid Snipes via Pexels



Pietermaritzburg, South Africa - Hockey sticks, balls, and boots are finding new hands thanks to a powerful “Pay it Forward” initiative linked to the SPAR KZN Schoolgirls’ Hockey Challenge.



