Saturday 27 September 2025

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team lose 2-3 to Australia U21 in Australia Tour opener



Lalthantluangi and Sonam were the goalscorers for India







Canberra: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team suffered a narrow 2-3 loss in their first match of the Australia Tour against their U21 side at the National Hockey Centre in Canberra on Friday. Lalthantluangi (47') and Sonam (54') were the goalscorers for India while Bianca Zurrer (36'), Evie Sransby (45') and Sammy Love (59') scored goals for Australia.







'There is no competition': Hardik Singh says India-Pakistan hockey rivalry is dead as he mocks Haris Rauf’s fighter jet gesture



Indian hockey star Hardik Singh mocked Haris Rauf’s fighter jet gesture, saying there is no rivalry left with Pakistan in hockey as well. His comments come days after Suryakumar Yadav made a similar remark about rivalry with them in cricket amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions.





Hardik Singh mocks Haris Rauf's gesture as he claims there is no rivalry with Pakistan. Image: Reuters/AFP



Indian hockey star Hardik Singh has stirred a fresh debate around the India-Pakistan rivalry. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, the midfielder mocked Haris Rauf’s fighter jet celebration, a gesture the Pakistan cricketer had used during their 2025 Asia Cup match against India when he was being teased by fans on the boundary.







Tulp HK Women: what you need to know about match round 4



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Women is getting ready for match round 4, in which Den Bosch and SCHC will each be looking to maintain a unique series. Check all the facts and figures for Sunday's six matches here.







Rewatch: Yibbi scores on comeback, false start Pinoké





Yibbi



On the third match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Kampong won the top match at Amsterdam and Yibbi Jansen graced her comeback for SCHC with two goals. Watch the highlights of Thursday night's six matches here.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Two







Women's Premier Division



The game of the day in the Women's Premier Division is the meeting between Reading and Surbiton, a repeat of last season’s final which Reading won 1-0. Both teams started with wins last Saturday.







Mari Energies, PAF, Customs score wins in CNS All-Pakistan Hockey







LAHORE - Mari Energies, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), and Customs registered impressive victories in the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2025 at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.







Week Four for the Scottish Men's Premiership



This weekend`s action is confined largely to the men`s Premiership – so a quick review of the status after three games.



At the top three teams – Watsonians, ESM Lions and Grange – sit on maximum points. At the other end another four sides – Clydesdale, Hillhead, Grove Menzieshill and St Andrews University have still to get off the mark. And the other competitors occupy the middle ground.







Preview: 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 set to begin on Saturday in New Delhi



The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into four pools, including defending Champions, Railway Sports Promotion Board



New Delhi: The 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 is set to begin on Saturday, 27th September, at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi. The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into four pools and will run until 4th October 2025.







NCAA Division 1 results - 26 September 2025







Building Bridges: Developing Hockey ID in Colombia







Connections and collaboration are at the heart of Hockey ID’s growth. Recently, former German President Carola Meyer introduced Cristina Llano from the Colombian hockey family to Norman Hughes, the FIH Hockey ID Project Lead.







Board Response to Athlete’s Open Letter







Field Hockey Canada (FHC) acknowledges the concerns that have been raised by the athletes in their open letter dated September 5, 2025. As an organization, we recognize the importance of addressing these concerns in a respectful and constructive way.



