Sunday 28 September 2025

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team goes down 0-5 against Australia U21 in second match of tour



Makayla Jones netted a hattrick for the hosts



Canberra: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team endured a tough outing as it went down 0-5 to the Australia U21 side in its second match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra, on Saturday.







Spectacular game in Eindhoven ends in a draw



Peter Klanke







Leaders Oranje-Rood have suffered their first points loss of the early season. In front of their own crowd, the match against reigning champions Amsterdam ended in a goal-rich draw. It ended 4-4 in a game in which Oranje-Rood led 3-0 and 4-2.







Tulp HK Men: what you need to know about match round 4



Ramon Min







This weekend, match round 4 is scheduled in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, including top matches Oranje-Rood - Amsterdam and Kampong - Pinoké. Read all about the six matches here.







Banbridge and Loreto continue unbeaten starts, as fine margins separate the pursuing pack in the Men’s & Women’s EY Hockey League



Irish EY Hockey League Results – Saturday, September 27







A day of close encounters in the EYHL saw eight teams share the points, with three more winning by just a single goal in a nailbiting day of action.







PAF thump Army as Customs and Port Qasim share points at CNS Hockey







LAHORE - Customs held Port Qasim to a 2-2 draw in a nail-biting encounter before Pakistan Air Force (PAF) thrashed Pakistan Army 4-0 in a commanding display on the third day of the 4th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2025 at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore on Saturday. Pakistan Air Force delivered a clinical performance to overpower Army in the second encounter of the day. Yasir Ali led from the front, netting twice with brilliantly executed field goals in the 25th and 59th minutes. He was well supported by drag-flick specialists Abdul Manan and Rizwan Ali, who converted penalty corners in the 28th and 43rd minutes respectively.Army struggled to match PAF’s speed, structure and finishing efficiency, ultimately conceding a comprehensive defeat.







NCAA Division 1 result - 27 September 2025







