Monday 29 September 2025

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team records 1-0 win over Australia U21



Kanika Siwach scored the winning goal for India



Canberra: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team recorded a 1-0 victory over the Australia U21 side in their third match of the ongoing Australia Tour at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra, on Monday. Kanika Siwach (32') scored the winning goal for India.







Future Black Sticks U21 Teams Named for FIH Junior World Cups







Hockey New Zealand is excited to announce the Future Black Sticks U21 Women’s and Men’s teams selected to represent New Zealand at the upcoming FIH Junior World Cups.







Bloemendaal stunts with win over DB, points loss Kampong



Peter Klanke







On the fourth round of play in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, Bloemendaal caused a big surprise. The promoted team won 2-1 against reigning national champions Den Bosch at Oosterplas on Sunday. Kampong suffered its first points loss of the season after losing 3-3 against HGC. Leaders SCHC are the only team with a perfect score after the 2-0 win at the Amsterdam Forest over Hurley.







The weekend in figures: historic win Bloemendaal, Burkhardt on fire



Ramon Min







Bloemendaal won for the first time ever at Den Bosch, SCHC kept its goal clean for the fourth time in a row and Boris Burkhardt notched his sixth hat-trick in the Hoofdklasse. These are the figures from last weekend.







Monika Malik – From being dropped from national team to women's HIL's most costliest



Indian buy Monika Malik was roped in for Rs 15 lakh by Rarh Bengal Tigers in 2026 HIL auction.



By Disha Pawar





Monika Malik (Photo credit: Hockey India)



In the high-stakes world of Indian hockey, few stories resonate as strongly as that of Monika Malik. A seasoned midfielder with over 200 international caps, Monika has been a stalwart of the Indian women's hockey team for more than a decade.







NCAA Division 1 results - 28 September 2025







