Tuesday 30 September 2025

Hockey India Announces 33-Member Core Group for Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp Ahead of Major International Assignments



The camp is scheduled to take place from 29th September to 18th October at SAI Bengaluru







Bengaluru: Hockey India on Monday announced a 33-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp, scheduled to be held at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru from 29th September to 18th October 2025.







Canadian Women’s Masters Place Second at Pan Ams



Team Canada Women’s O55 grab a silver medal in Paraguay







The Field Hockey Canada Masters O55 team, coached by Laura Jacobs from Calgary, Alberta and managed by Fran Sloan-Sainas from North Vancouver, BC, consists of players from BC, Alberta and Ontario and competed in the 2025 World Masters Hockey PanAm Championships in Asuncion, Paraguay from September 21-28.







HDM books first win, Pinoké new leader



Peter Klanke







HDM's men have recorded their first win of the season in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. They beat promoted Laren 3-2 at home on Sunday. Laren remains on zero points after four rounds of play as do Hurley and Schaerweijde. Kampong suffered its first defeat. Pinoké was too strong 3-0 in Utrecht, taking over the lead from Oranje-Rood. The Rays are still unbeaten as are the foursome of Rotterdam, Oranje-Rood, Klein Zwitserland and Amsterdam.







Rewatch: sparkling start Pinoké, eight goals in Eindhoven



Ramon Min







In the fourth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Pinoké took the lead after a 0-3 win at Kampong. The top match between Oranje-Rood and Amsterdam yielded as many as eight goals. Watch the highlights of the six matches here.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Two







Women's Premier Division



The Women's Premier Division table has a symmetrical look with four teams on six points, four on three and four on none. We are yet to see a draw, and on Saturday there were few home comforts with five of the six games won by the visitors.







Day 2 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025







New Delhi: On Day-2 of the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025, it was Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women, Sports Authority of India, Central Board of Direct Taxes and Railway Sports Promotion Board had a successful outing as they registered win in their respective matches at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi.







No main actors at this year's Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh







KUALA LUMPUR: In the absence of Malaysian national senior and junior players, there are no favourites in the Razak Cup beginning tomorrow at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.







Tun Abdul Razak Cup: Champs Terengganu counting on Faizal to turn on his magic





Defending champions Terengganu will be banking on prolific national forward Faizal Saari to inspire them to victory when the Tun Abdul Razak Cup hockey tournament begins on Wednesday (Oct 1). - NSTP/AHMAD UKASYAH



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Terengganu will be banking on prolific national forward Faizal Saari to inspire them to victory when the Tun Abdul Razak Cup hockey tournament begins on Wednesday (Oct 1).











