Wednesday 1 October 2025

FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026: book your tickets now!



Fixtures in host countries Belgium and the Netherlands announced







Brussels, Belgium: The world's best hockey nations, 16 in the men's competition and the same number in the women's, will compete for the world title in Belgium and the Netherlands during the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup in August next year. The exact match times for both host countries in the group stages were revealed today, marking the start of the first round of ticket sales. The Red Lions and Red Panthers will play their group matches in Wavre, in the brand-new Belfius Hockey Arena. The iconic Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam will be the Dutch home base.







Road to 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup: play-off series between Pakistan and Bangladesh







As previously determined by the FIH Executive Board, since the Pakistan men’s national team was not able to take part in the 2025 Asia Cup due to “force majeure”, the team recently promoted to the FIH Hockey Pro League will play a best-of-three play-off series vs the 6th-placed team of the 2025 Asia Cup, namely Bangladesh.







Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team wins 3-1 against Canberra Chill



For India, the goals came from Ishika, and Sonam







Canberra: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team won their second consecutive match of their tour of Australia, when they defeated Canberra Chill 3-1, at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra. For India, the goals came from Ishika (13’, 39’), and Sonam (27’).







South African Junior Women named for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025







South African Hockey is proud to announce the South African squad for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile (1–13 December 2025). This will mark South Africa’s ninth appearance at the global junior showpiece, having secured qualification earlier this year by being crowned African Champions in Namibia.







Day 1 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025







Jharkhand: The opening day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 saw dominant performances from Railway Sports Promotion Board, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, and Comptroller & Auditor General of India, as all three secured convincing wins at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ground in Jamshedpur here.







Two matches decided at Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament



LAHORE: Two more matches were played in the fourth Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament at the National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.







Ahmed Nadeem shines as Mari Energies triumph; Navy hold Customs at 4th CNS Hockey







LAHORE - The 4th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tournament 2025 produced an action-packed day at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Tuesday, featuring a dominant performance by Mari Energies and a breathtaking goal-fest between Customs and Pakistan Navy.







Across the EHL | Week Two Review



Women's EHL



Week two of the Women's Division One North and no team has a 100% record, but all teams have at least a point after Saturday’s games. Recently relegated from the EHL Premier Division, Sutton Coldfield, are top of the early table with four points after a 5-0 win over Ben Rhydding with two goals apiece for Emma McCabe and Amber Smit. Also on four points are Gloucester City, who beat Pendle Forest 4-0, including two goals for Jess Roe, while Repton defeated Buckingham 2-1. Leeds beat Olton 1-0 and Beeston drew for the second week running. 0-0 at Loughborough Students 2s.







Jamie Golden, Fraser Moran and Charlie Jack piled in the goals in the Scottish men`s Premiership



Watsonians` Charlie Jack was the catalyst in the game of the day against neighbours Grange – he scored a hat-trick in his side`s 3-2 victory to retain pole position in the men`s Premiership. He was on target for a half-time single goal lead and in the third quarter added a second from the spot, and Watsonians seemed to be cruising. However, David Nairn pulled one back for Grange, but to no avail as Jack added a third in the final quarter.



