Thursday 2 October 2025

Coach Nor Saiful aims high at SoJC



By Aftar Singh





Coach Nor Saiful Zaini. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Last year, Malaysia finished last at the Sultan of Johor Cup (SoJC) under coach I. Vikneswaran. So, what does coach Nor Saiful Zaini want this time?







Day 2 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025







Jharkhand: Day two of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 witnessed dominant displays from Railway Sports Promotion Board, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, All India Police Sports Control Board, and Punjab National Bank, who all secured convincing wins at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ground in Jamshedpur.







Day 3 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025







New Delhi: On the last day of the pool stage in the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025, Sahastra Seema Bal, Tamil Nadu Police and XX secured victory in their respective matches at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi.







Pahang grab crucial opening win in Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang's hopes of winning the Razak Cup for the first time received a boost when they defeated Selangor 3-1 in their opening Group B match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Wednesday.







Demi Hilterman first to reach fifty goals for Bloemendaal



Ramon Min





Demi Hilterman



Bloemendaal's historic 1-2 win at Den Bosch has gained extra lustre for Demi Hilterman. The Mussen's penalty corner specialist reached a milestone and wrote club history.







Unbeaten records face major tests while title challengers look to continue their pursuits in Round 5 of the Irish EY Hockey League







With four rounds now complete, the competition is heating up in the EY Hockey League as just two Men’s and one Women’s team hold unbeaten records, while the gaps between sides at the upper and lower ends of the table remain exceptionally tight.







The Wunderkind: Erin Matson Went From UNC Field Hockey Player To Head Coach In The Span Of A Year



A Gen Z role model not only for what she’s already achieved—but for what she still has ahead of her.



By Amy Wilkinson







ERIN MATSON has a tattoo etched across her right hand that reads simplicity. It’s an ethos her dad instilled from an early age and one that Erin has embraced as the head coach of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Tar Heels field hockey team. Though her goals are ambitious, simplicity dictates that she and the women she leads tackle them step by step, day by day. This approach has already garnered her an NCAA title—as a 23-year-old first-time coach, no less. (One of the youngest ever in Division I athletics.)







2025 National Hockey Festival Schedule Released







NAPLES, Fla. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the competition schedule for the 2025 National Hockey Festival, presented by Approach Clothing. Returning to the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla. for the third edition in a row, this year’s event promises to provide fun and lasting memories over the Thanksgiving holiday.







Setting the Course for Hockey’s Future in Ireland: Strategic Planning Kicks Off







Last week, we were delighted to welcome EuroHockey and specialist consultants BluePrint to Ireland as we officially began developing the next strategic plan for hockey across the island. This marks the start of an important journey that will shape the direction of our sport for the years ahead.











