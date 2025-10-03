Friday 3 October 2025

2025 Indoor Test Match - ESW vs BOT

Eswatini



All times GMT +2



2 Oct 2025 16:30 ESW v BOT 4 - 3

3 Oct 2025 18:00 BOT v ESW

4 Oct 2025 15:30 ESW v BOT



2 Oct 2025 15:00 ESW v BOT 3 - 3

3 Oct 2025 16:00 BOT v ESW

4 Oct 2025 14:00 ESW v BOT



Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team loses 4-5 to Canberra Chill, ends Australia Tour



Sukhveer Kaur, Kanika Siwach, Sunelita Toppo and Ishika scored goals for India







Canberra, 2 October 2025: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team suffered a narrow 4-5 loss to Canberra Chill in its last match in the Australia Tour, at the National Hockey Centre, Canberra. For India, the goals came from Sukhveer Kaur (6'), Kanika Siwach (42'), Sunelita Toppo (54') and Ishika (57') while for Canberra Chill, Canhess Lauren Yee (12', 19'), Canhess Josie Lawton (24'), Hunter Baldwin (28') and Amukawton (34') were the goalscorers.







Several USA Umpires & Technical Officials Selected for 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to announce that six USA representatives—four umpires and two technical officials—have been appointed to the upcoming 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cups.







India A Women’s Hockey Team Set for Five-Match Tour of China; Manisha Chauhan to Lead 19-Member Squad



India A will play a five-match series against Liaoning from 13th to 21st October 2025







New Delhi: India A Women’s Hockey Team is all set to embark on an important tour of China, where the team will play a five-match series against Liaoning from 13th to 21st October 2025. All the matches will take place at the Liaoning Sports Centre in Dalian and is an important step for the next generation of Indian women’s hockey talent to gain valuable international exposure and competitive match experience.







South African goalkeeper Siya Nolutshungu calls time on his international career







South African Hockey today pays tribute to Siyavuya Nolutshungu, who has announced his retirement from international hockey. The talented goalkeeper earned 46 test caps for the national side and was part of more than 70 matchday squads during a career that spanned eight years.







EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers 2026 venues announced







The EuroHockey Championship Qualifiers (I and II) 2026 (Men & Women) will take place on the following dates at the venues stated below.







Day 3 Results – 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand







Jamshedpur, 02nd October 2025: Punjab & Sind Bank, Services Sports Control Board and Food Corporation of India registered convincing wins on the third day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, while the match between Steel Plant Sports Board and Central Secretariat ended in an exciting draw.







Semifinals of 4th CNS All-Pakistan Hockey today



LAHORE - The semifinals of the 4th CNS All-Pakistan Hockey Tournament will take place Friday (today) at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore. In the semifinals, Pakistan Navy will face PAF while Mari Energies will take on Customs. On Saturday, the third-place playoff will take place prior to the final.







Scottish Premiership starting to take shape as the competition progresses



With only a few games played there is already a familiar ring about the women`s Premiership table. Already at the top we have Clydesdale Western, Western Wildcats, Edinburgh University and Watsonians, and only the Cats have dropped points in a draw. At the other end there are six teams on one or no points.







Pavandip looking for a job and looking for action



By Aftar Singh





Pavandip Singh (in yellow) in action for UiTM in the Malaysia Hockey League. - Pic of Pavandip Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national hockey junior Pavandip Singh, who returned from Australia in July after completing his studies, hopes to play for Malaysia again.







College Games to Watch: October 3 to 8



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







A selection of US College games to keep your eye on through the week.







Hockey shorts: Pitches open across UK, club back after fire





Grimsby HC boosted by academy upgrade



The Hockey Paper takes a regular stroll around the country for the latest club news. Email us with yours.











