Saturday 4 October 2025

2025 Indoor Test Match - ESW vs BOT

Eswatini



All times GMT +2



2 Oct 2025 16:30 ESW v BOT 4 - 3

3 Oct 2025 18:00 BOT v ESW 6 - 3

4 Oct 2025 15:30 ESW v BOT



2 Oct 2025 15:00 ESW v BOT 3 - 3

3 Oct 2025 16:00 BOT v ESW 3 - 3

4 Oct 2025 14:00 ESW v BOT



Sumfest Announces Retirement from U.S. Women’s National Team







After more than ten years within the women’s system, and four years on the senior squad, Cassie Sumfest has announced her retirement for the U.S. Women’s National Team. The 26-year-old, who was also a member of the Indoor USWNT and Hockey5s USWNT, had 70 combined international caps.







Day 4 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025







Jamshedpur: Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Railway Sports Promotion Board and Punjab & Sind Bank emerged victorious in their respective fixtures on the fourth day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ground ISWP ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.







Semi-Final Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025







New Delhi, 03rd October 2025: As we inch closer to the summit clash of the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 here at the Shivaji Stadium in the capital city - New Delhi, we have our two finalists ready for their last move on the turf tomorrow. Railways Sports Promotion Board and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women defeated their respective opponents in Semi-Finals today to play against each other to lift the trophy.







Faizal hat-trick fires Terengganu past Police in Razak Cup



By Aftar Singh





Former national striker Faizal Saari fired a hat-trick to steer defending champions Terengganu to a 4-1 win over Police in a Razak Cup Group A clash at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Former national striker Faizal Saari fired a hat-trick to steer defending champions Terengganu to a 4-1 win over Police in a Razak Cup Group A clash at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Friday.







Navy face Mari Energies in 4th CNS All-Pakistan Hockey final







LAHORE - The 4th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All-Pakistan Hockey Championship 2025 reached an electrifying crescendo on Friday as Pakistan Navy and Mari Energies punched their tickets to the grand final after commanding performances in the semifinals held at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.







Tulp HK Women: what you need to know about match round 5



Ramon Min







The Tulp Hoofdklasse Women gets ready for play round 5, with the top match SCHC-Den Bosch. Will SCHC finally manage to win again against their great rival? Check all the facts for this weekend's six matches here.







EHL Premier Division Preview | Week Three







Women's Premier Division



Champions Reading make the trip to Nottingham University where they won 2-1 last season. Nottingham are without a point to date.







NCAA Division 1 results - 3 October 2025







Breaking Boundaries: How Field Hockey Changed My Life



by Giuseppe Villavechia







For one Houston-based teen, breaking down boundaries became the norm when he found field hockey. Giuseppe Villavechia, the first boy to play for Houston Velocity Field Hockey club, shares his story how field hockey has impacted his view on life, connection, and hard work.







Hockey training on tennis courts, hour’s journey: One club’s 3G plight



By Rod Gilmour





Pitch issues have put pressure on club PIC: Leadenham HC/Facebook



Is there a more pertinent story of a club facing pitch closure and lack of hockey provision than the one faced by Leadenham HC?











