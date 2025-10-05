Sunday 5 October 2025

2025 Indoor Test Match - ESW vs BOT

Eswatini



All times GMT +2



2 Oct 2025 16:30 ESW v BOT 4 - 3

3 Oct 2025 18:00 BOT v ESW 6 - 3

4 Oct 2025 15:30 ESW v BOT 1 - 4



2 Oct 2025 15:00 ESW v BOT 3 - 3

3 Oct 2025 16:00 BOT v ESW 3 - 3

4 Oct 2025 14:00 ESW v BOT 0 - 0



Tilburg ladies stunt against Amsterdam, HDM men win again



Peter Klanke







On the fifth round of the Tulp Hoofdklasse, Tilburg's ladies caused a big surprise. Coach Matias Vila's team took their first points of the season by winning 3-2 against Amsterdam at Wagener Stadium on Saturday. In the men's side, HDM recorded its second win in a row. In Zeist, Schaerweijde was beaten 2-1.







Tulp HK Men: here's what you need to know about match round 5



Ramon Min





Boris Burkhardt



Round 5 is on the programme in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men. It could be a special weekend for Amsterdam attacker Boris Burkhardt, who could reach the milestone of 100 goals in the Hoofdklasse. Read all about the six matches here.







Railways Sports Promotion Board crowned as the champions of the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025



Sports Authority of India defeated Central Board of Direct Taxes 4-1 to win the Bronze Medal







New Delhi: Railways Sports Promotion Board crowned as the champions of the 5th Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2025 after defeating Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. - Women. Sports Authority of India secured the third position in the tournament as they won the Bronze Medal against Central Board of Direct Taxes held at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi.







Day 5 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025







Jamshedpur: All India Police Sports Control Board, Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Services Sports Control Board, Central Industrial Security Force, Food Corporation of India and Sports Authority of India won their respective matches on the fifth day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ISWP ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.







Navy clinch 4th CNS All Pakistan Hockey Tournament title







LAHORE - Pakistan Navy clinched the 4th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tourna­ment 2025 trophy after beat­ing Mari Energies 6-5 in the grand finale at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore.







Terengganu beat Perlis 5-1 for third straight Razak Cup win



By Aftar Singh





Faizal Saari scored a goal for Terengganu in Saturday’s Razak Cup victory over Perlis at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Defending champions Terengganu registered their third straight win in the Razak Cup, beating Perlis 5-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.







Sides take advantage of stormy Saturday to climb the table in the Irish EY Hockey League.







Despite the widespread disruption of Storm Amy resulting in a number of postponements in the EY Hockey League, four games survived the adverse weather.







NCAA Division 1 Results - 4 October 2025







