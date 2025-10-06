Monday 6 October 2025

Rotterdam new leader, 35 goals in five matches



Peter Klanke







The teams in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men had their sights set on Sunday. As many as 35 goals were scored in five matches. Both Amsterdam-Laren and Rotterdam-Hurley ended in 9-0, a result that has only happened five times before in premier league history. Thanks to the big win, Rotterdam took over the lead from Pinoké, which reached 3-3 against Den Bosch. Hurley dropped to last place, while Bloemendaal won 5-4 in the top match against Kampong. The match between Klein Zwitserland and Oranje-Rood ended undecided.







Top match undecided, first win for Rotterdam



Peter Klanke







On the fifth round match day in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Women, the top match between SCHC and Den Bosch ended undecided. It finished 2-2 in Bilthoven after a hectic final. Kampong ended the unbeaten status of promoted Bloemendaal at 't Kopje, while Rotterdam recorded its first win of the season by beating HDM 2-1 at home.







Rewatch: two monster wins, top match with nine goals







During the fifth match round in the Tulp Hoofdklasse Men, Amsterdam and Rotterdam recorded monster victories over Laren and Hurley. Watch highlights from the six matches, which produced a total of 38 goals.







Mazkour magic gives Bloemendaal boost before EHL







Bloemendaal took the momentum into EHL week from the Dutch topper when they struck late to defeat SV Kampong 5-4 in the men’s Hoofdklasse.







Boon and Basterra find form for Léo







Royal Léopold fought back from 2-0 down to grab an important draw with Gantoise and recover some form ahead of their EHL Men KO16 date with HC Wien on Thursday.







Polo and Campo unbeaten ahead of EHL







Real Club de Polo and Club de Campo de Madrid both enter EHL week on a high with unbeaten records in the Iati Spanish men’s league.







Day 6 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand







Jamshedpur: All India Police Sports Control Board, Railway Sports Promotion Board, Services Sports Control Board and Central Secretariat picked up victories on the sixth day of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025 at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ground ISWP ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.







KL edge Kedah for fourth straight Razak Cup win



By Aftar Singh





Pic from MHCf3



KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur edged Kedah 2-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Sunday to record their fourth consecutive win in the Razak Cup.







Today`s winner was Storm Amy, but a few Scottish games did survive



Three games survived the storm in the women`s Premiership and St Andrews University blew away Hillhead 6-0 to move to the top of the table and continued their unbeaten run. And there were six different scorers – Emily Macdonald, Lucy Jamieson, Charlotte Bosma, Hannah Coull, Amy Edgar and Iona Syme. That is the St Andrews students’ best start to the Premiership season.







NCAA Division 1 Results - 5 October 2025











