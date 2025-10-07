Tuesday 7 October 2025

Officials line-up confirmed for EHL KO16







The ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League Men’s KO16 brings together a strong officials team once again to help the flow of the games in Barcelona from October 9th to 12th.







Scotland men’s Head Coach and Programme Lead update



Scottish Hockey would like to share that Jonny Caren has made the decision to step down from his position as Scotland men’s Head Coach and Programme Lead.







Boris Burkhardt reaches 100-goal mark for Amsterdam



Ramon Min







Amsterdam's 9-0 victory over Laren had a golden edge for Boris Burkhardt on Sunday. With a hat-trick, the striker of the national champion passed the magic limit of 100 goals in the Tulp Hoofdklasse.







Polo move top of Bundesliga







Hamburger Polo Club moved top of the German men’s Bundesliga following the weekend’s action as their Friday night win Gladbacher THC saw them jump above Uhlenhorst Mülheim.







OGs and Wimbledon draw as Barcelona beckons







Old Georgians and Wimbledon go into Euro Hockey League action having played out a lively 1-1 draw last Saturday, a result which sees both sit in the top three at this early stage of the season.







Banbridge and Western put on hold by Storm Amy







Banbridge and Western Wildcats both saw their final matches before the EHL postponed due to Storm Amy which swept across Ireland and Scotland over the weekend.







EHL Premier Division Review | Week Three







Old Georgians and Wimbledon go into EuroHockey League action next weekend after playing out a 1-1 draw on Saturday. OGs had beaten Reading 3-0 on Thursday and Sam Ward gave them a first half lead before Euan Gilmour levelled things up in the second, the first goal they have conceded this season. Surbiton are two points back but have played a game fewer. They maintained a 100% record with their 4-1 win at Holcombe. They trailed to an early Teague Marcano goal at half time but scored four in the second including two for Nick Bandurak against his former colleagues.







KL stunned by underdogs Perlis



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur suffered a surprise 4-3 defeat against Perlis in a Razak Cup Group A match at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Monday.







A Scottish Cup Sunday goal-fest



Sunday was a day of conflicting scenarios – some cup ties were played – some were not for a variety of reasons – some provided large scores – and some were close to call…and that is how it went.







NCAA Division 1 Results - 6 October 2025







Red Devils Rising: Dickinson Field Hockey’s New Era Under Coach Maggie Sohns



To help celebrate National Coaches Day, USA Field Hockey sat down to hear from one of the thousands of coaches who work hard to grow field hockey in the United States.



by Caroline Pease, USA Field Hockey's College Content Intern







When Maggie Sohns accepted the head coaching position at Dickinson College in March 2025, she brought more than enthusiasm, she brought a resume built on performance, leadership, and deep investment in the sport. Her arrival marked the start of a new chapter for Red Devils field hockey, one grounded in trust, clarity, and high expectations.











