Wednesday 8 October 2025

Road to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: Africa Cup of Nations Preview







Starting from 11 October, Ismailia, Egypt will play host to the Men’s and Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2025 - Africa’s premier hockey tournament running 11-18 October - with the champions punching their tickets to the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026.







Ghana Hockey Teams Eye Glory at AFCON despite financial challenges



by Bennard Abeiku Okyere







Team Manager of the Ghana Men’s Hockey Team, Lebene Adjoyi , says the players would be thrilled to meet the Minister of Youth and Sports before departing for Egypt to compete in the 12th Men’s and 9th Women’s Hockey Africa Cup of Nations that is scheduled to run from October 11 to October 18, 2025.







Qualifying for the World Cup will be a success – Black Sticks Team Manager



Benaiah Elorm Dafeamekpor







Team Manager of Ghana’s national men’s hockey team, the Black Sticks, Lebene Adjoyi, says the team is prepared to compete in the 2025 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.







GB U21 players ready to take on Sultan of Johor Cup challenge







An 18-strong men’s squad of under 21 players are putting the finishing touches to their preparations for the Sultan of Johor Cup.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team leaves for Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia



Captain Rohit will lead the team, which will play matches from 11th to 18th October 2025







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team departed from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Tuesday evening for the 13th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia, scheduled from 11th to 18th October 2025.







Pakistan, India set for high-stakes hockey clash on October 14



The Men in Green will play their opening match against Malaysia on October 11





Pakistan and India are set to face off on October 14 in Malaysia during the Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup. PHOTO: X



Pakistan and India are set to renew their rivalry in hockey as their junior teams face off on October 14 in Malaysia during the Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup.







EHL Men KO16 lands in Barcelona this week







It’s Euro Hockey League week with the ABN AMO EHL Men KO16 in Barcelona running from Thursday, October 9th to Sunday, October 12th.







The facts of the weekend: Roolaart's streak, Burkhardt on fire



Ramon Min







HGC attacker Mikki Roolaart is building a fine run, Amsterdam's women have defensive worries and it is still raining goals in the men's side. Here are the figures from last weekend.







Experienced leaders named as Perth Thundersticks prepare for 2025 Hockey One Season opener







As the Perth Thundersticks gear up to launch their 2025 One Active Hockey One campaign in Brisbane, the teams have turned to seasoned talent to lead the charge.







Perth Thundersticks Team Selection: Round 1 vs Brisbane Blaze







The countdown is on — the 2025 One Active Hockey One season is just days away, and the Perth Thundersticks are locked and loaded for Friday night’s explosive season opener against Brisbane Blaze!







Day 7 Results: 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025







Jamshedpur: Day seven of the 5th Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2025saw Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Food Corporation of India, Petroleum Sports Promotion Board and Services Sports Control Board book their spots in the final four, following victories in their respective Quarter-Finals fixtures at the Naval Tata Hockey Academy ISWP Ground in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.







Pahang cruise into Razak Cup semi-finals



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Pahang outplayed Perak 5-1 in a Group B match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday to seal a place in the Razak Cup semi-finals.







Across the EHL | Week Three



A 3-1 win at Leeds sees Gloucester City top the Women's Division One North. Emily Austen, Megan Brazil and Sally Walton scored for Gloucester who are a point clear of Buckingham, 5-0 winners over Olton & West Warwicks: Sophia Crawshay scoring all five. Sutton Coldfield and Repton who were unbeaten before Saturday both lost on their travels. Sutton 3-1 at Loughborough Students 2, Repton 1-0 at Beeston. Pendle Forest also won their derby with Ben Rhydding 1-0.







South Africa's Elite challenge crowns champs at Riverside sports



The challenge brought together the country’s top eight men’s and women’s non-tertiary clubs in a battle for bragging rights.



Shiraz Habbib





The Central Hockey Club won the men’s final for a third year in a row. Photo: Submitted



THE best hockey clubs from around the country converged on the Riverside Sports facility for last weekend’s Rhino-Turf Elite Club Challenge which saw Central win the men’s final for a third year in a row and the Western Province Cricket Club (WPCC) win the women’s final.







Field Hockey upended in 6-0 defeat by Louisville



Knights will resume MAC play on Friday







LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Bellarmine Knights Field Hockey was defeated 6-0 in a cross-town matchup against the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday evening. With the loss, the Knights drop to 2-10 overall on the season.







"It is a proud moment to witness Indian hockey complete 100 years," says legend Gurbux Singh



Hockey India launches month-long campaign that deep-dives into nostalgia celebrating the 100 years of Indian Hockey - a legacy that continues to dominate the sporting world







New Delhi,: Hockey India today launched a month-long campaign leading up to the centenary celebrations on 7th November 2025, a day that marks 100 years of Indian hockey. The first hockey sports administrative body was formed in 1925, on 7th November and in 1928, the Indian team won the first Olympic Gold medal beating Netherlands in Amsterdam. Since then, Indian hockey team has won a total of eight Olympic Gold medals - highest number of gold medals by any country at the Olympics till date.







100 Years of Indian Hockey: Veteran Gurbux Singh relishes his 65-year association with it



s2h team







Living legend octogenarian Gurbux Singh reminisces his long association with Indian hockey which is celebrating its 100th year. Bespectacled Gurbux won Olympic gold in 1964 and Asian Games crown two years later. He turned to coaching, umpiring, governance post his playing days.







All Eight Teams at CNS All Pakistan Hockey Tournament Featured Dar Academy Players



By Ijaz Chaudhry



The recently held 4th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) All Pakistan Hockey Tourna­ment at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, was competed by Pakistan's eight leading departmental sides.







Women’s sport is not ’emerging’ – it is underbuilt



By Lily Owsley





Ashley Hoffman and Lily Owsley play for Argentina side Club Banco Provincia



The appetite for women’s sport is strong. What’s lacking is infrastructure designed with women in mind, write hockey internationals Lily Owsley and Ashley Hoffman







International Athletes' Forum 2025 empowers and inspires over 400 athlete representatives







More than 400 athlete representatives gathered in Lausanne, Switzerland, for the 12th International Athletes' Forum (IAF). Hosted by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission (AC), athlete representatives from 200 National Olympic Committees (NOCs), 54 International Federations (IFs), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), the International Paralympic Committee, Organising Committees for the upcoming Olympic Games and Continental Associations of NOCs, and members of the Athletes' Declaration Steering Committee attended to discuss some of the most pressing athlete-related topics.







WADA publishes 2026 Prohibited List







Today, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) publishes the 2026 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (List), which was approved by WADA’s Executive Committee (ExCo) during its meeting on 11 September 2025 and enters into force on 1 January 2026.







‘A leader and most of all a friend’: Tributes paid to popular NI hockey player following sudden passing



Christopher Leebody





Stephen Galway Photo Credit: Annadale Hockey Club



Widespread tributes have been paid following the death of popular hockey player Stephen Galway.







Prince George Shares a Favorite Hobby with Princess Kate: Like Mother, Like Son



Kate can even do it in heels.



By Christine Ross





(Image credit: Getty Images)



While chatting with Eugene Levy on an episode of The Reluctant Traveler, Prince William shared that his eldest son has a new favorite hobby—and his mom, Princess Kate, knows all about it. “George loves his football and hockey,” Prince William revealed, while talking about his children’s many hobbies.







